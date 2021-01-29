A total of 3,286 doses of vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease have been administered in the South Heartland Health District since mid-December, the district health department reported.
Six hundred fifty-three of those doses were boosters, meaning 653 individuals in the district (Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties) have received both shots in the two-shot regimen for either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, said this has been another busy week for vaccination activity.
“We vaccinated 629 people in the last three days alone, focusing primarily on the elderly this week, but also vaccinating some prioritized essential workers and giving 69 second doses, or booster shots to health workers,” Bever said.
South Heartland now has entered Phase 1B under the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan. Phase 1B prioritizes individuals age 65 and up, followed by adults with high-risk medical conditions.
“It is our goal for the time being to administer 90% or more of the vaccine we receive each week to individuals age 65+, starting with the oldest and expanding down, and to administer about 10% to prioritized essential workers,” Bever said. “We are so grateful for the health care provider partners who are assisting us with this process across our four counties.”
Bever encourages individuals interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine to register on the South Heartland website.
“We replaced our vaccine sign-up survey with Nebraska’s newly launched vaccine registration system (VRAS) link. Everyone who had already signed up through SHDHD will be included automatically in VRAS,” she said.
Individuals who haven’t already registered should click on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland home page at southheartlandhealth.org to get to the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccine and local vaccine distribution information.
Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to start a vaccine registration in the VRAS system. Those needing assistance with registration should ask a family member or friend for help or contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275.
Individuals 60 and over can contact Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565 ext. 499.
Bever said individuals who register will be notified when it is their turn for the vaccine.
“Please be patient,” she said. “With the limited amounts of vaccine coming out, it could be many weeks before you are contacted. Please watch the local news media, health department website and SHDHD Facebook page for updated information about the status and timeline of the vaccine distribution process.”
Bever also reported 67 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases for Tuesday through Friday, bringing to 4,278 the district’s cumulative total case tally to date.
The confirmed cases for Tuesday through Friday include 36 in Adams, 13 in Clay, 11 in Nuckolls and seven in Webster. By county, the cumulative case counts are: 2,797 cases in Adams, 694 cases in Clay, 454 cases in Nuckolls, and 333 cases in Webster.
“We are not at low community spread levels yet,” Bever said. “We need to continue to help the COVID-19 case numbers decline by using all of the tools recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These recommendations include wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, keeping at least six feet away from others you don’t live with, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly-ventilated spaces, washing your hands often, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it is your turn.”
