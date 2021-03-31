The South Heartland Health District remains in the moderate risk category when it comes to danger from further local spread of the novel coronavirus.
That’s the indication from the district’s risk dial, which received its weekly update on Wednesday.
The dial reading dropped from 1.7 last week to 1.6 for this week. Both readings are in the middle range of the dial’s yellow, or moderate risk, zone.
Risk dial readings are based on various metrics related to spread of the virus and capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The availability of vaccine is another important factor.
South Heartland dial readings now have remained in the middle to upper end of the yellow zone for several weeks running.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district health department, which posts COVID-19 statistics on its website, has headquarters in Hastings.
Other zones on the risk dial include green for low risk, readings of zero to 1; orange for elevated risk, readings 2-3; and red for severe risk, readings 3-4.
The district’s test positivity rate for the week of March 21-27 was 4.99%, up from 2.2% for the previous week. The increase was due to an increase in test positivity in the general population, as no positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among nursing home residents or employees in six consecutive weeks.
In a news release Wednesday night, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, found both positives and negatives in recent district statistics.
“Some positive news for our district is the 14-day rolling average of new daily cases dropped below our target of eight new cases per day per 100,000 for the first time since Sept. 8, 2020, and has sustained there for five days,” Bever said. “However, last week also brought a net increase in weekly cases compared to the week before, with the average number of positive tests reported each day increasing to 3.9 per day, up from 2.4 per day the previous week.
“We are closely monitoring for net changes in new cases, as well as warning signs that new cases might be caused by variants, so that we can refer them to the Nebraska Public Health Lab for sequencing to identify the type,” she said.
Meanwhile, the health department also is encouraging all adults age 18 and up to register their interest in receiving a vaccine against COVID-19. Vaccine eligibility just this week has been extended to the general population of individuals under age 50.
Individuals interested in being vaccinated should sign up in the state vaccine registration and administration system, vaccinate.ne.gov.
The state site also can be reached by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland website home page, southheartlandhealth.org, where site visitors can find current information about the vaccine and vaccine rollout in South Heartland. Users should click on the picture of the vaccine to start the vaccine registration process in the state vaccine registration portal.
“Our district is transitioning to Nebraska’s vaccine registration and administration system to schedule people for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment,” Bever said. “Once we transition, residents will need to be in the system to have an opportunity to schedule an appointment.”
Those needing assistance with registration should contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275. Individuals 60 and over can contact Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
South Heartland just upgraded the dashboard page that lets the public monitor vaccination progress in the district.
The updated page displays the percentage of the South Heartland population that is fully vaccinated. It also breaks out percentages of vaccination by county of residence, age, race, ethnicity and gender.
“To date, approximately 17% of South Heartland residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have completed both doses of the two-dose series (Moderna or Pfizer vaccines) or received one dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccine,” Bever said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.