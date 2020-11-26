The South Heartland Health District headed into the long Thanksgiving weekend Wednesday evening with news that its COVID-19 risk dial needle remains steady but still in the red zone.
In a news release, Michele Bever, the South Heartland health department executive director, said the risk dial reading will remain at 3.3 for a second consecutive week.
The risk dial takes into account various conditions related to the novel coronavirus and the health care system locally and assesses the risk of further spread of the virus to the community. Dial zones include green (low risk, zero to 1), yellow (moderate, 1-2); orange (elevated, 2-3), and red (severe, 3-4).
The dial reading is updated weekly on Wednesday evenings. The needle first hit the red zone on Nov. 11 with a reading of 3.0 and increased to 3.3 on Nov. 18.
Bever said the high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, low number of available hospital intensive care beds, inability to conduct effective contact tracing, high test positivity rate, and high average number of new positive tests each day were key factors keeping the risk dial in the red for another week.
As of Wednesday, hospitals in South Heartland district were caring for 26 patients with COVID-19. Overall, 63% of inpatients were COVID-positive, and 18% of the staffed intensive care unit beds were available.
One day last week, no intensive care beds were available in the four-county district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties and is served by Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Meanwhile, 14 long-term care facilities in the district have had staff members, residents or both test positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Bever said facilities with outbreaks work directly with a team of professionals with the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to manage the outbreaks.
Twelve school systems in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties were being affected by COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Overall, 230 students and staff members were absent from from schools serving pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students, including 21 students and 11 adults in isolation after testing positive for the viral infection themselves.
Schools now are closed through the weekend for Thanksgiving break. The break for Hastings Public Schools began Wednesday, but Watson Elementary School also was closed Monday and Tuesday because of the large number of staff members absent due to COVID-19.
Demand for testing is high in the district, Bever said, with 424 more tests conducted last week than the previous week. The health department received 335 positive COVID-19 test results for the week ending Nov. 21, for an average of 48 positive tests per day.
While that number of positives is a 15% net decrease over the previous week, the workload it represents continues to overwhelm the health department’s ability to provide timely investigation, even in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services disease investigation team, Bever said.
Individuals who have tested positive and have not received a call from the health department or Nebraska DHHS disease investigation teams can take next steps on their own using “Contact Tracing Information for the Public” materials on South Heartland’s website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
All public health districts serving portions of Tribland currently have risk dial readings in the red, or severe, zone.
Across the United States, officials and opinion leaders ranging from local health directors to President-elect Joe Biden have been sounding the alarm in recent days, concerned that Thanksgiving holiday celebrations will bring additional outbreaks of COVID-19 and worsen an already alarming to terrible public health situation.
Bever is among those officials, and she continues to urge vigilance and caution as South Heartland residents celebrate the beloved American holiday.
“We are urging people to practice prevention over the Thanksgiving holiday,” Bever said. “Our hospitals are close to capacity now, so it is critical that we turn back the trend in new cases. This will not happen if we gather and shop in the ways we are used to doing this time of year.
“Please keep your gatherings small — celebrating only with people in your household is safest — and practice prevention everywhere: keep 6 feet away from people you don’t live with, wear a mask, wash your hands, disinfect surfaces and shared objects, and stay home when you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID. Do these things to protect each other and to protect our health care system.”
