The South Heartland Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial reading moved upward within the “elevated” range for this week after 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease were recorded among district residents Sept. 20-26.
The risk dial communicates the likelihood of additional spread of the novel coronavirus in Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The disease caused by infection with the virus is commonly known as COVID-19.
The risk dial needle moved to 2.3 — up from 2.1 last week. Both values are within the risk dial’s elevated zone, color-coded orange. The dial includes low (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange) and severe (red) zones.
While public health guidelines corresponding to the yellow and orange zones are much the same, upward movement on the dial always is unwelcome.
Besides the confirmation of 54 new positive cases last week (compared to 53 for the previous week), the district saw its case positivity rate for the week increase week-over-week from 10.1% to 14.5%.
“The current trends in new cases and increasing positivity are definitely heading in the wrong direction,” said Michele Bever, South Heartland health department executive director, in a news release Wednesday evening.
The risk dial, which takes into account several factors, is one tool the health department uses to assess current conditions related to COVID-19. The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, with health department headquarters in Hastings.
Some of the risk dial factors include availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators within the health district. Bever reported that as of Monday 64% of district hospitals’ intensive care beds and all of its ventilators were available for new patients.
A total of four patients were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 as of Monday, but none were in critical care, Bever reported.
Meanwhile, the disease continues to pose challenges for senior living establishments in the South Heartland district.
“There are currently four long-term care facilities in our district with either residents or staff or both that have tested positive in the past two weeks,” Bever said. “The totals are 13 staff and 28 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, with two of the residents requiring hospitalization in area hospitals.”
School systems in the health district also continue to see absenteeism related to the virus.
In pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the four-county area, a total of 128 students and staff members were absent on Tuesday for reasons related to the virus. The absentees included 103 students and 14 staff members who were in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, plus six students and five staff members who were in isolation after testing positive for the disease. On top of those numbers, an additional 46 students were self-monitoring for symptoms and were required to wear masks in lieu of quarantine, following updates to state directed health measures that took effect last week.
In the lexicon of the COVID-19 pandemic, the test positivity rate refers to the number of new confirmed cases in a week’s time as a percentage of the total number of test results received for that week.
Bever said South Heartland residents have the ability to push the positivity rate downward through precautions such as mask use, social distancing, diligent hand washing and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.
“We had seven straight weeks in late May through mid-July when our positivity was below 5%, and one week in mid-June when our positivity was below 1%,” Bever said. “This shows that we are able to manage the spread of the virus when we take precautions and focus on prevention in our communities.”
For more South Heartland statistics and information visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
