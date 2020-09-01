A key assessment of likelihood for further spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland Health District remains steady, the district health department reported Tuesday.
The needle on the so-called risk dial for the four-county health district remains at 1.9 for this week, based on conditions for last week, South Heartland revealed on the Data Dashboard posted to its website.
The district has shown a risk dial reading of 1.9 for three consecutive weeks now. A 1.9 is at the high end of the “moderate” (yellow) risk zone on the dial.
The dial has four zones — low (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange) and severe (red). The district’s highest reading to date has been 2.2, in the low end of the orange zone.
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, has commented previously that the district’s risk dial reading seems to be balancing on the line between “moderate” and “elevated.”
Each risk dial zone has its own guidance when it comes to precautions aimed at thwarting the spread of the virus. The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The district’s positivity rate — that is, the number of newly confirmed positive cases for the week as a percentage of the total number of tests administered — is one of several factors that enter into the risk dial reading. The positivity rate dipped slightly, from 8.2% to 8.1%, for the week of Aug. 23-29.
The positivity rate had jumped the previous week from 4.4% to 8.2%.
The three-week rolling average positivity rate increased for last week from 6.7% to 6.9%.
In a news release Tuesday night, Bever said a positivity rate of 5% or less is considered “low risk,” while a rate of 15% or more reflects extensive spread in a community.
In other comments Tuesday, Bever said effective contact tracing is “critical” for slowing the spread of the coronavirus and is another risk dial factor.
South Heartland’s goal is to complete contact tracing within 24 hours after the health department receives the test result for each individual who tests positive.
“If people are unreachable or refuse to provide contacts, this reduces the effectiveness of the contact tracing and increases the risk for community spread.,” Bever said.
Contact tracing investigations are one of the health department’s major responsibilities during the COCID-19 pandemic.
“We were able to complete contact tracing within 24 hours for 84% of last week’s positive cases,” Bever said. “However, some individuals were unreachable or did not provide contacts. We also continue to have new cases where the source of exposure is unknown (i.e., community spread) and we continue to see new positive tests and exposures in individuals associated with schools and colleges in our district.”
Bever said the health department has been working closely with area school and college officials as they have prepared to reopen the doors of their institutions for the fall semester.
“We know it hasn’t been easy, but we are hearing stories about what is going well as students and teachers are returning to classes and activities,” Bever said. “They should be commended for all of their planning, hard work and adaptability as we navigate through this pandemic.”
