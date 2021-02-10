An assessment of the danger of further local spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has dropped for the third consecutive week in the South Heartland Health District.
On Wednesday evening, the district health department announced this week’s COVID-19 risk dial reading dropped to 2.1 from 2.2 the previous week and now is near the low end of the dial’s orange, or “elevated,” zone.
The dial reading is updated weekly, on Wednesdays, based on various local conditions related to spread of the virus and to testing, tracing and treatment capacities.
The readings for the three weeks prior to this one were 2.2, 2.4 and 2.6, respectively.
The risk dial has four zones: low risk (green), for readings of zero to 1; moderate (yellow), 1-2; elevated (orange), 2-3; and severe (red), 3-4.
In Wednesday’s news release, Michele Bever, South Heartland health department executive director, said daily tallies of new confirmed COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction for the district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“We have been seeing fewer new daily positive tests — averaging 10 per day this past week,” Bever said. “Our 14-day average of new daily cases decreased to 26 per 100,000 for the week ending Feb. 6.”
As of Wednesday, this average had dropped further, to 24 per 100,000. Bever said the goal is to drop below eight per 100,000, which equates to an average of four new cases per day based on South Heartland’s population.
With fewer new cases turning up, Bever said, contact tracing effectiveness has increased, with staff able to trace 80% of contacts within 24 hours.
Bever said contact tracing and quarantine continue to be important tools for reducing spread of the virus.
As of Wednesday, 82% of the intensive care beds in district hospitals were available for new patients. Nineteen percent of the hospital in-patients — a total of eight — were positive for COVID-19, and none were using ventilators.
Amid the positive news, however, fears are growing concerning variants of the novel coronavirus now spreading around the world — some of which may be less susceptible to the vaccines now or soon to be available.
Bever encouraged vigilance in thwarting the spread of any version of the virus as vaccination efforts continue.
“All of these steps we are taking, all the tools we are using to block the spread of the coronavirus, are working to protect the health care system and to protect our most vulnerable,” she said. “We need to continue doing what’s working. We need to avoid the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, avoid confined spaces. We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.
“All of these steps are even more important with the threat of new variants of the virus. These variants were detected first in other countries and have spread to the United States. I am concerned that we may experience increases in the number of infections in our district as a result of variants spreading to south central Nebraska.”
The health department and local health care partners currently are working through Phase 1B of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, which is providing vaccines to the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up, plus younger adults with high-risk underlying health conditions and certain categories of essential workers.
Phase 1B is apt to take months to complete, and the health department is asking for the public’s patience as individuals wait for their injections.
Residents can register to get the vaccine on the South Heartland website (www.southheartlandhealth.org) where there is a link to Nebraska’s vaccine registration system.
Registered individuals will be notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
“If you are in the current priority group of age 65+, it may still be many weeks before it is your turn,” Bever said. “We are getting the vaccine into arms as fast as it comes in — within one week of its arrival.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.