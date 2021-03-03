The South Heartland Health District has seen another drop in its COVID-19 risk dial reading for this week.
The risk dial received its weekly update on Wednesday, with the reading dropping to 1.7 from 1.9 for the previous week.
Both values are toward the upper end of the yellow, or moderate risk, zone on the dial, which assesses danger associated with further local spread of the novel coronavirus.
The dial has four zones: Green (low risk), with values of zero to 1; yellow (moderate), 1-2; orange (elevated), 2-3; and red (severe), 3-4.
The dial needle dropped into the yellow zone last week after many weeks in the orange zone and many weeks before that in the red. Readings are based on multiple factors related to local movement of the virus and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment.
The availability of vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is a factor depressing the dial readings these days.
In a news release Wednesday night, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said the agency and its community-based vaccination partners have administered more than 8,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the first doses arrived in the district on Dec. 15, 2020.
“This includes 5,871 primary doses and 2,552 booster doses,” Bever said. “This does not include the doses provided to long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy program or, more recently, the doses administered by retail pharmacies through their federal pharmacy program. Each week, when we learn how many doses we will receive the following week, we make plans for how to get the vaccine into arms within seven days of receiving it.”
A vaccine produced by pharmaceutical makers Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech was the first to win authorization for emergency use in the United States in mid-December. A product developed by Moderna followed shortly thereafter. Both the Pfizer and Moderna products call for a two-dose regimen with intervals of 21 days and 28 days, respectively, between shots.
Over the weekend, a product developed by Janssen, a pharmaceutical arm of health care giant Johnson & Johnson, won emergency use approval and began being shipped out to vaccinators. The J&J product involves only one dose.
Bever said South Heartland is continuing to focus vaccine efforts on individuals age 65 and up, as called for under Phase 1B of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan.
“This age group is at higher risk of complications and death from COVID-19, so we are urging this group to get vaccinated,” she said.
Residents can register to get the vaccine through the South Heartland website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, which carries a link to Nebraska’s vaccine registration system.
The health department, along with its partner vaccine providers, are using the registration lists to schedule appointments.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. At this point, Bever said, anyone age 65 and up who is interested in being vaccinated should be expecting a call.
“We are calling people on the lists to get them scheduled for their COVID-19 shot. If you are 65-plus and you live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster county, you registered for the vaccine, and you have not yet received a call to schedule your shot, please contact the health department at 402-462-6211. We will help get you scheduled with one of the approved vaccine provider partners in our district,” Bever said.
A small percentage of South Heartland’s vaccine allotment is for prioritized essential workers, according to Nebraska’s Phase 1B priority plan. A week ago, educators in the health district began receiving their vaccines.
This week, the district’s initial shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being used to push up the educators’ vaccination timetable.
“We received more vaccine this week due to the additional influx of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine,” Bever said. “We are taking advantage of the additional doses to vaccinate more staff from the K-12 schools in the four counties.”
Regarding the risk dial drop for this week, Bever noted one factor being a drop in the 14-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases being confirmed in the health district per day.
“The average number of positive tests reported each day increased slightly to 5.4 per day, up from 4.4 per day the previous week,” she said. “However, the 14-day average of new daily cases decreased to 11 per 100,000 for the week ending Feb. 27.”
As vaccination efforts continue, worries grow concerning variants of the virus emerging and spreading around the world. Bever urged South Heartland residents not to let down their guard against spread of the virus at this point.
“We need to continue doing what’s working,” she said. “What’s working is avoiding the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, avoid confined spaces. We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.”
