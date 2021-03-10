A risk dial reading assessing the danger of further local spread of the novel coronavirus dropped again this week for the South Heartland Health District.
The district’s reading dropped from 1.7 to 1.6 when the risk dial received its weekly update on Wednesday, the district health department said in a news release.
Both last week’s reading and this week’s are in the mid-range of the dial’s yellow zone, reflecting moderate risk.
The dial also has zones for low risk (green, zero to 1), elevated risk (orange, 2-3) and severe risk (red, 3-4). The reading is based on several metrics from last week related to new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, confirmed; the percentage of tests for the virus coming back positive; and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment; as well as the availability of vaccine.
“The average number of positive tests reported each day decreased to three per day, down from 5.6 per day the previous week,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “In addition, the 14-day average of new daily cases decreased to 9.3 per 100,000 for the week ending March 6, and as of March 9 had dropped further to 8.8 per 100,000 per day.”
The district’s test positivity rate for last week was 2.4%. That rate is the percentage of tests administered for the week that came back from the laboratory with a positive result.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The number of district residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 is one metric that hasn’t improved recently.
“We were disappointed to see a rise in hospitalized cases in the past few days,” Bever said. “On March 6 there were zero COVID patients in our hospitals; by March 9 there were four patients needing hospital care due to COVID-19. We do have good news, however: for three weeks straight, no positive COVID tests were reported for residents or staff of long-term care facilities in our four-county health district.”
Bever continues to promote vigilance among district residents in fighting further community spread of the virus.
“We need to continue doing what’s working,” she said. “What’s working is avoiding the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, avoid confined spaces. We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.”
On the vaccine front, Bever reported that as of Wednesday more than 10,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the health district to date.
“This includes 6,842 primary doses and 3,486 booster doses,” Bever said, referring to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses spaced several weeks apart.
The district’s online vaccine dashboard shows an additional 306 single doses of the new Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine also have been administered in the district. That vaccine product requires one shot only.
According to South Heartland, its vaccination totals don’t include doses provided to long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy program or the doses administered by retail pharmacies through a separate federal pharmacy program.
South Heartland continues to work through Phase 1B of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, which covers the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up and certain categories of essential workers.
Bever said the department and area vaccine provider partners still are vaccinating individuals age 65 and up who want the vaccine.
“This age group is at higher risk of complications and death from COVID-19, so we are urging this group to get vaccinated,” she said. “As of our most recent reports, 63% of our residents age 65-plus had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”
Bever encourages South Heartland seniors who haven’t yet received the vaccine to call the health department at 402-462-6211 to schedule an appointment with one of the approved vaccine providers in the health district.
Bever said the majority of the K-12 school essential workers who want the vaccine will have received some vaccine by the end of this week.
“We are already scheduling child care providers in our counties, as well as essential workers in higher education,” she said. “In addition, we are beginning to schedule essential workers from grocery stores and co-ops, and we are ramping up plans to begin vaccinating essential workers from food processing facilities over the next couple of weeks.”
For more South Heartland COVID-19 statistics, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
