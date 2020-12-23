The COVID-19 risk dial reading for the South Heartland Health District has dropped for the second consecutive week as vaccinations against the novel coronavirus disease continue.
In a news release Wednesday evening, the district health department reported that the risk dial reading had received its weekly update, dropping from 2.8 to 2.6.
Both readings are in the orange, or “elevated” zone in the dial, which assesses the dangers of continued local spread of the virus.
Prior to last week, the risk reading had been in the red (severe) zone for several weeks running.
Zones on the dial include green (low risk), zero to 1; yellow (moderate), 1-2; orange (2-3); and red (3-4).
In Wednesday’s news release — the last before Christmas — Bever attributed the lower risk dial reading this week to improvements in several metrics, including the district’s test positivity rate and daily tallies of new positive cases.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result.
Last week, the district’s test positivity rate dropped to 9.3% from 14.8% the week prior — the first time the rate had dropped below 10% since early October.
Meanwhile, the 14-day average number of new daily cases dropped from 100 per 100,000 population to 65 per 100,000 population.
Increased availability of hospital beds across the district was another plus, with a higher percentage of intensive care beds open for new patients and a lower percentage of current in-patients that are COVID-19 positive.
“Vaccine availability is also a positive factor,” Bever said. “Vaccine is another tool to help us prevent illness and reduce spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.”
The South Heartland health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The weekly risk dial reading takes into account several factors related to the movement of the virus in the community and capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment.
The first COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the health district on Dec. 15. As of Wednesday, 581 vaccinations had been logged across the district, Bever said.
(Each person vaccinated will require two shots of the same product, with the second shot to follow the first by a few weeks.)
Due to limited supplies and deliveries, Phase 1 of vaccine distribution identifies priority groups to receive the vaccine. Health care workers are prioritized to receive the first doses of the vaccine, beginning with those who have direct patient contact.
“To guide our planning, we are using Nebraska’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan along with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ priority recommendations,” Bever said. “Other local approved vaccine providers, to include Mary Lanning Healthcare, Brodstone Memorial Hospital, Clay County Health Department, and Webster County Community Hospital, are working with us to reach this priority group in our four counties.”
Residents and staff members at long-term care facilities are the other top priority group for vaccination, but distribution of the vaccine to that population is being coordinated through a separate program scheduled to launch in Nebraska next week.
After health care workers (Phase 1A in Nebraska’s plan), essential workers in sectors such as utilities, education, food processing and agriculture, transportation, and public safety will be offered vaccine as part of Phase 1B.
Phase 1C will be for individuals age 65 and up and other vulnerable populations. Once vaccines are more widely available, vaccinations will be offered to the general public in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt in Nebraska since at least mid-March. To date, a total of 3,610 district residents have been infected with the virus and 46 have died of the disease or its complications.
The health department won’t offer its usual Thursday night case update this week because of the Christmas holiday. But heading into the long weekend, Bever sounded a positive note on recent COVID-19 developments locally.
“We aren’t at the end of the tunnel yet, but we are beginning to see some light,” she said.
Vaccine information and updates, along with links to the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and vaccine priority recommendations, are available on the South Heartland webpage, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.