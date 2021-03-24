Declines in daily tallies of new cases and the most recent weekly test positivity rate helped push down the needle on the South Heartland Health District’s risk dial for COVID-19.
The risk dial reading, which received its weekly update on Wednesday, dropped from 1.8 to 1.7 — still in the dial’s yellow zone, which signifies moderate risk from further local spread of the novel coronavirus, the South Heartland District Health Department announced in a news release Wednesday evening.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by infection with virus.
“We saw a 62% net decrease in weekly cases last week compared to the week before,” said Michele Bever, the health department executive director. “The average number of positive tests reported each day decreased to 2.4 per day, down from 6.4 per day the previous week. We also saw a drop in weekly positivity in the general population, from 15.7% to 7.6%, and a drop from 5.9% to 2.2% in total weekly positivity, which includes test results from the general population plus test results from long-term care required testing of residents and staff.”
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a negative result.
The risk dial assesses the danger associated with further spread of the virus, based on case tallies, positivity and various other metrics related to testing, contact tracing and treatment capacities. The availability of vaccine is considered a favorable factor.
One South Heartland statistic that has moved in an unfavorable direction recently is hospitalization related to COVID-19.
After eight consecutive days with only one COVID-19 patient hospitalized on any single day in South Heartland district hospitals, the health department’s hospital data dashboard for Wednesday showed an increase to four patients needing hospital care due to complications of the disease. That equates to 11% of all in-patients in the district’s three hospitals: Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Across the district, 73% of intensive care hospital beds were available for patients.
Meanwhile, vaccinations continue across the district.
“SHDHD and vaccine provider partners have administered nearly 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the health district as of March 24,” Bever said. “This includes 8,204 primary doses, 4,403 booster doses and 306 single-dose vaccines.”
Those totals don’t include the hundreds of doses provided to long-term care facilities through a federal pharmacy program or doses administered by retail pharmacies through a separate federal program.
Bever encouraged district residents, especially those age 50-64 and older, to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The health district and its vaccination partners are working their way through Phase 2A under the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, which focuses on the 50-to-64 demographic group.
“We are asking vaccine providers in our district to take a reverse age approach when scheduling, with higher priority for those who are most at risk for severe illness due to age and underlying health conditions,” Bever said.
Everyone in the eligible age groups is being encouraged to register for a COVID-19 vaccine by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the health department’s website home page at southheartlandhealth.org. Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to start a vaccine registration in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration system.
“Anyone who has registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, but who has not yet received a call or email for next steps, may contact their health care provider to schedule an appointment, or may contact the health department at 402-462-6211,” Bever said. “We will help schedule you with an approved COVID vaccine provider. Some vaccines require two doses for individuals to be considered fully vaccinated, so we encourage residents to get their second dose when it is due.”
Among currently available vaccines, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products require booster shots — Pfizer after an interval of at least 21 days, and Moderna after at least 28 days. The Janssen vaccine, which is being manufactured by Johnson & Johnson with assistance from rival drugmaker Merck, requires only one dose.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released recommendations for fully vaccinated people. According to CDC, individuals who are fully vaccinated may visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. They also may visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease without covering their faces or physical distancing.
CDC does recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to take precautions in public like wearing masks and physical distancing.
“Avoiding the three Cs still applies,” Bever said. “Avoid crowded places, close contact, and confined spaces.”
