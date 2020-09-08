The needle has inched upward for this week on the risk dial meant to assess the possibility of additional spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland Health District.
In a news release Tuesday night, the district health department reported that the risk dial reading for this week stands at 2.0, right on the line between moderate risk (signified by the color yellow) and elevated risk (signified by orange).
For last week, the risk reading stood at 1.9, at the high end of the yellow zone.
The risk dial includes zones for low risk (green), moderate risk (yellow), elevated risk (orange) and severe risk (red). The district’s highest reading to date has been 2.2, in the low end of the orange zone.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said the public health recommendations associated with this week’s 2.0 reading are the same as for the previous week at 1.9.
“Guidance for actions has not changed,” she said. “We are still essentially in yellow-orange at moderate/elevated risk, as we have been for the previous four weeks, and we encourage residents to continue to follow the level-specific recommendations for yellow/moderate risk and orange/elevated risk.
“Prevention is still critical. We continue to have new cases where the source of exposure is unknown (i.e., community spread) and we continue to see new positive tests and exposures in individuals associated with schools and colleges in our district.”
That said, any upward movement for the risk needle is unwelcome, in part reflecting the continuing upward trend over time in the district’s positivity rate — that is, the number of new positive cases reported in a given week as a percentage of the total number of tests administered in that week.
Last week, the district’s positivity rate increased to 9.2% from 8.1% in the week before that. (A story in Tuesday’s Tribune incorrectly stated the week-over-week increase had been from 8.2% to 9.1%.) In addition, the three-week rolling average positivity rate increased to 8.5% last week from 6.9% in the prior week.
The district’s low point in positivity rates came in early June, when the percentages were in the 1% to 2% range.
The positivity rate wasn’t the only risk dial factor to move in the wrong direction last week. The total number of cases recorded for the week increased, as well.
According to Bever, the health district saw seven more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported last week than in the previous week — a net increase of 33%. The three-week average net increase in positive COVID-19 tests was 18.6%.
The South Heartland district, with health department headquarters in Hastings, encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Community schools throughout the district have been open for several weeks by this point and are understood to create opportunities for additional spread of the virus, no matter how well precautionary guidelines are followed.
“We are tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the PreK-12 schools in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties,” Bever said. “Today, Sept. 8, there are 97 students and seven staff in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. Five students are in isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19.”
The COVID Risk Dial & Community Guidance can be found on health department webpages at www.southheartlandhealth.org. The document includes recommendations for the general public and for at-risk and vulnerable individuals, whether at home, at work or in public.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. The Data Dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links, also can be found on the district website.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates statewide COVID-19 statistics at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
