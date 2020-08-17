A total of 10 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded in the South Heartland Health District between Aug. 11 and Sunday, the district health department reports.
The new cases include six among Adams County residents, two for Clay County, one for Webster County and one for Nuckolls County, according to statistics posted to the health department’s “Data Dashboard” for COVID-19 information.
Since March 18, a running total of 382 Adams County residents, 58 Clay County residents, 12 Webster County residents and eight Nuckolls County residents have received positive COVID-19 diagnoses. The districtwide running case total is 460.
The data dashboard last was updated late Monday afternoon but didn’t include information on any new COVID-19 confirmations for Monday.
One new patient was hospitalized sometime over the weekend for treatment of COVID-19. To date, 26 health district residents have spent time in a hospital in connection with the viral infection.
As of Monday evening, 430 of the 460 total cases in the health district had been classified as “recovered.”
The health district’s death toll related to the virus stands at 11. All those fatalities have been Adams County residents.
Monday was the first day for COVID-19 test sample collections as part of the TestNebraska initiative at Mary Lanning Healthcare. A cumulative total of up to 160 individuals can have samples taken at collection events at MLH on Monday, Thursday and Saturday of this week.
Only individuals who have completed the TestNebraska eligibility assessment and have received an appointment confirmation or QR code will be able to have samples taken through the TestNebraska initiative.
For more information or to take the assessment, visit www.testnebraska.com.
To see the latest South Heartland Health District COVID-19 statistics for yourself, visit the health department website at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
