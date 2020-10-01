Bolstered by 38 new cases in the last three days, the calendar week-to-date positive tally for COVID-19 in the South Heartland Health District reached 65 on Thursday — and that’s with two days left to go.
That was the news Thursday night from the district health department, which tracks and reports cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among residents of Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The new numbers were posted to the health department’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, found on the department’s website at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
By contrast, a total of 54 new cases were reported in residents of the four-county health district for the entire calendar week of Sept. 20-26. Previous full-week totals included 53 for Sept. 13-19 and 33 for Sept. 6-12.
The 38 total new cases reported for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday pushed to 601 the cumulative tally of cases recorded in Adams County since March 18. The totals to date for the other counties are 90 for Clay, 21 for Webster and 16 for Nuckolls.
Altogether, the districtwide case tally to date stands at 728. Of that number, 563 of the patients are classified as having recovered, and 12 — all Adams County residents — have died. A total of 38 patients have spent time in a hospital in connection with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Both new case numbers of test positivity rates have been increasing continuously for several weeks. The test positivity rate for Sept. 20-26 — that is, the total number of new cases for the week as a percentage of the total number of test results received — was 14.5%.
The district’s risk dial, which takes various factors into account to assess the threat of further spread of the viral infection across the health district, stands at 2.3 for this week. That’s approaching, but not yet at, the middle of the elevated (orange) zone in the dial.
Prior to last week, the South Heartland risk dial needle had spent only one week — back in early to mid-August — beyond the yellow zone and into the orange zone, with a risk value reading of 2.2.
Zones on the risk dial are labeled as low risk (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange) and severe (red).
For statistical purposes, Nebraska’s public health districts count only those COVID-19 cases that are among residents of their jurisdiction, regardless of where they might go for medical treatment.
