Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 58F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.