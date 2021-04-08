The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, being recorded daily in the South Heartland Health District was larger over the last seven days than it was in the seven days before that.
That was the word when the district health department issued its regular Thursday evening news release updating COVID-19 conditions in Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
South Heartland reported 16 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease for Tuesday through Thursday — new cases that bring the district’s cumulative total to date to 4,622. The district recorded its first case on March 18, 2020.
New confirmed cases for the most recent three-day period include 13 in Adams, one in Clay and two in Webster. By county, the cumulative totals are 3,016 in Adams, 752 in Clay, 505 in Nuckolls, and 349 in Webster.
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, made note of the increasing number of new cases.
“In the past seven days, South Heartland received 25 positive lab results, for a daily average of 3.6 positive cases per day,” she said in the news release. “The previous seven days before that we averaged 2.7 cases per day.”
At the same time, however, Bever had positive news to share concerning vaccination progress in the health district.
As of Thursday, 32% of South Heartland residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and variants.
By county, 31% of Adams County residents, 31% of Clay County residents, 36% of Nuckolls County residents, and 33% of Webster County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of district residents who have received their final dosage of vaccine also is rising steadily.
“We are pleased to report that 21% of the district’s population have received both doses of a two-dose series (Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines) or have received the single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine),” Bever said. “These individuals are considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since they received their final vaccine dose. It takes about two weeks after completing the one-dose or two-dose series for most immune systems to be fully ready to fight the virus.”
South Heartland now is working through Phase 2B of the state’s vaccination plan, which makes all residents age 18 and up eligible to sign up for and receive their inoculations. Actually, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for usage in individuals as young as 16. (The Moderna and Janssen products both are approved for recipients age 18 and up.)
Residents can register by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland website home page at southheartlandhealth.org. Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to complete the vaccine registration process in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration system.
Those needing assistance with registration should contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275. Individuals 60 and over can contact Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
With many vaccinations still pending, public health precautions still are needed to help thwart community spread of the virus, Bever said.
“We can control the spread of the virus by our actions,” she said. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads easily person to person when people are close together, so prevention actions are important to interfere with the ability of the virus to spread. What works is to avoid crowded places, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces. Physical distancing and wearing a mask correctly over nose and mouth can help reduce the ability of the virus to spread. Finally, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are able.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.