Up to 800 South Heartland Health District residents will be able to receive their first doses of Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease this week based on the expected vaccine allotment.
That was the word Monday evening from the South Heartland health department in its most recent update on COVID-19 vaccination progress.
South Heartland includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district health department recently began work on Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, which calls for injections for the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up, as well as other adults with high-risk underlying health conditions and certain categories of essential workers.
Department officials are expecting to receive 800 “first doses” of Moderna vaccine this week. Executive Director Michele Bever said that allotment is 200 doses more than for the prior week.
“These doses will be allocated out to our vaccine providers in each county,” Bever said. “Our focus again this week will be individuals age 65-plus and continuing to use the reverse age approach, starting with the oldest and expanding downward.
“Approximately 90% of the doses will go to elderly, and about 10% will be administered to any remaining health workers who were eligible under Phase 1A, as well as some of the prioritized essential workers in Phase 1B.”
In addition, Bever said, about 340 second doses of Moderna vaccine will be administered in the district this week.
Both COVID-19 vaccine products available so far — commonly known as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, respectively — require a second dose as a booster. The specified interval between doses for the Pfizer product is 21 days; the interval for Moderna is 28 days.
Individuals age 65 and up who wish to be vaccinated may register on the state of Nebraska’s vaccine registration system, called VRAS. The sign-up tool can be accessed through the South Heartland website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
“Just click on the red ribbon at the top of the homepage to get to the vaccine information page, then click on the picture of the vaccine to start the registration process.” Bever said.
Those needing assistance with registration are encouraged to ask a family member or friend for help or to contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline, 833-998-2275. Individuals 60 and over can contact the Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565 ext. 499.
Bever said registered individuals will be notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment. Prioritized essential workers can expect to be notified through their worksites when vaccine is available for them.
The first Phase 1B vaccinations in the South Heartland district have been administered over the last week or so. Bever has cautioned the public that working through Phase 1B will be a lengthy process.
“It will take time to get to all of the people in each priority group who want the vaccine,” she said. “Everyone in each priority group can be vaccinated as soon as there are enough vaccines available in our district.”
In the meantime, Bever encourages residents to continue avoiding crowds, close contact with non-household members, and confined spaces with poor ventilation, all in the name of thwarting the spread of the virus.
“We will need to use ALL the tools we have, including the vaccine, to help stop the pandemic,” she said.
In related news, Bever reported that 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded in the South Heartland district Saturday through Monday. The new cases included 17 in Adams County, six in Clay County, seven in Nuckolls County and zero in Webster County.
The newly confirmed cases bring to 4,308 the cumulative total number of cases confirmed among district residents since the first was reported on March 18, 2020.
To date, 3,985 of the 4,308 cases have been classified as “recovered.” The district’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 52.
For the week of Jan. 24-30, the district’s test positivity rate increased to 10.2% from 8.9% for the previous week. The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result.
Positivity rates exceeding 15% correlate to widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas rates below 5% correlate to low spread.
Obviously, the number of tests administered is key to the calculation. Bever said testing numbers were down last week, likely due to the snowy weather.
Eight hundred fifty tests were administered for the week, compared to 1,005 the prior week, she said.
