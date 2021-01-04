One hundred fifty-seven residents of the South Heartland Health District tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, between Dec. 29, 2020, and Monday.
The seven-day tally of new cases was gleaned from daily tallies of new laboratory-confirmed positive cases posted to the district health department’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
The number compares unfavorably to the 117 new cases recorded for the previous seven-day, Tuesday-through-Monday period. Both spans included a major holiday — Christmas Day on Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day on Jan. 1.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district health department has offices in Hastings.
The health department also reported Monday that the districtwide test positivity rate for Dec. 27, 2020, through Jan. 2 increased to 15.0% from 12.8% for Dec. 20-26 and 9.3% for Dec. 13-19.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 administered in a given week that come back with a positive result. Rates exceeding 15% are considered to indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas rates below 5% indicate low community spread.
Since March 18, a running total of 3,826 South Heartland residents have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, the newly updated number of those cases classified as recovered was 3,455. By county, the cumulative case tallies are 2,514 in Adams, 618 in Clay, 391 in Nuckolls and 303 in Webster.
In a Monday night news release, Michele Bever, the South Heartland health department executive director, said COVID-19 testing was down last week compared to three weeks ago.
“Clay County was only down by 6%, but Adams County was down by 25% and Nuckolls and Webster Counties were down by 43%,” she said. “I am not surprised by the decreased testing, coming off of two holiday weeks, and this could be impacting the positivity.”
Even so, Bever said, South Heartland residents need to see increasing case and positivity numbers as a cue to steel their resolve against the virus.
“We lost some ground these past two weeks and we can’t let up on COVID prevention as we head into the new year,” she said. “We must continue practicing the 3Cs: avoid crowded spaces, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces. Will need to use ALL the tools we have, including the vaccine, to help stop the pandemic.”
As of Monday evening, the deaths of a total of 47 district residents had been confirmed as being related to the viral infection. Those fatalities include 35 in Adams County, nine in Clay County, one in Nuckolls County and two in Webster County.
A total of six patients were being treated for COVID-19 in the district’s hospitals as of Monday, and one was on a ventilator. Five out of 11 staffed intensive care beds across the district were available for occupancy.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health Department to the west of South Heartland, Tribland county tallies of new cases for Dec. 21 through Jan. 3 were 11 in Kearney County, seven in Franklin County and one in Harlan County.
On Jan. 3, Two Rivers reported six additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19 — including the death of a Franklin County man in his 80s.
“Our heart aches for the families and friends of those who have passed,” said Hayley Jelinek, emergency response coordinator of Two Rivers. “Please let your precious memories help get you through these hard times.”
Jelinek urged area residents not to let down their guard against the virus, even with vaccinations under way locally.
“Now is the time we need to be extra vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “Hope is on the horizon in the form of vaccinations for all (hopefully) by the end of summer; however, it takes time to get everyone vaccinated, so until that time PLEASE be safe so we can get through this together.”
In the South Heartland district, Bever reported, as of Monday a cumulative total of 895 individuals had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered at the health department office, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, the Clay County Health Department in Clay Center and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Bever said the District is working through the Phase 1A priority groups according to Nebraska’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
“Phase 1A vaccination is for health care personnel who provide direct patient care and those who may be exposed to infectious materials,” she said. “This includes staff at hospitals, home health care, pharmacies, (emergency medical services), primary care, dental, optometrists, outpatient providers, mental health providers, and public health. It also includes long-term care facility residents and staff, as well as organizations serving individuals with developmental disabilities.”
According to Nebraska’s plan, Phase 1A will continue until the District has received enough doses to vaccinate the 1A priority groups. Bever said vaccine allocations are determined by state-level planners and South Heartland is informed less than a week in advance whether, and how much, vaccine will come to the district the next week.
After Phase 1A priority groups have been offered vaccine, the health district will move to Phase 1B, which focuses on individuals 75 years of age or older and essential critical infrastructure workforce. The priority groups for Phase 1C include persons age 65-74 years and medically-vulnerable individuals.
For more information visit www.southheartlandhealth.org or www.trphd.org.
