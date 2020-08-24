Six additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were confirmed in the South Heartland Health District for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The new cases, all of which were recorded on the South Heartland District Health Department Data Dashboard Monday, include four in Adams County, one in Webster County, one in Clay County and zero in Nuckolls County.
The new cases bring to 399 the cumulative tally of cases recorded in Adams County since March 18. To date, Clay County has recorded 61 cases; Webster County, 14; and Nuckolls County, eight. The districtwide total case count to date now stands at 482.
The Data Dashboard indicates that of those 482 positive cases, 445 are classified as recovered at this time — meaning the patients are out of isolation and their acute symptoms have resolved. A total of 11 patients — all Adams County residents — have died.
In all, a total of 21 new positive cases among health district residents were reported by South Heartland for Aug. 18 through Monday. The district’s positivity rate — that is, the total number of new cases as a percentage of the total number of tests administered — jumped to 8.2% for the week of Aug. 16-22, up from 4.4% for the previous week, South Heartland said in a news release Monday night.
The three-week rolling average positivity rate increased from 5.5% to 6.7%, just one week after dropping to break an eight-week upward trend.
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said it should be noted that South Heartland received fewer laboratory test results last week than the week prior — 220, compared to 388. (That’s a 43% decrease.)
The test positivity rate is one of several measures the health district uses to evaluate its own risk of further spread of COVID-19.
“Our goal is to get to — and stay in — the low single digits, which would tell us that we have low disease spread in our communities and enough testing to keep up with the level of disease spread,” Bever said.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, which encompasses Kearney, Franklin, Buffalo, Phelps, Harlan, Gosper and Dawson counties, a total of 36 new cases were recorded for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Three of those new cases were in Kearney County, which has seen outbreaks of the viral infection in recent weeks.
A total of 95 positive cases have been recorded in Kearney County since counting began in March.
In statewide COVID-19 news, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Monday night issued a news release regarding a technical glitch with Test Nebraska results that caused confusion over the weekend. The news release reads as follows:
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials issued the following statement regarding a rumor that recently surfaced on social media, including Reddit, claiming that test results from Test Nebraska had been misplaced.
“We want to reassure people that the Test Nebraska lab has not lost or misplaced test results.
“Test Nebraska, however, did have a technical issue where one of the contractor’s data systems stopped pushing results to another system, causing test results from Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 23 to not be reported to the person who was tested or into DHHS’ data collection system.
“Because a test was not associated with a number of people’s profiles due to this technical issue, the call center directed people to get retested. The standard language in the email triggered by the call center in response to these inquiries improperly referenced lost test results.
“Test results from Wednesday to the present have now been delivered. We sincerely apologize for the delay. We take very seriously the responsibility to ensure proper and timely data reporting. We have safeguards in place to address issues if and when they arise and will continue to take corrective action as soon as they are discovered.”
