One hundred seventeen residents of the South Heartland Health District have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the past week.
The tally of new cases was gleaned from daily COVID-19 statistical updates posted to the data dashboard on the South Heartland webpage, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The South Heartland health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department offices are in Hastings.
While the health department’s Monday night news release didn’t include the district’s test positivity rate for Dec. 20-26, Michele Bever, the department’s executive director, commented on the continuing downward trend in numbers of new cases being recorded.
“There is good news to share — the downward trend in new daily cases is continuing,” Bever said. “We averaged about 17 new positive labs per day these past seven days, which is a welcome change from the peak of 83 positive labs reported to SHDHD on Dec. 1.”
The new confirmed cases for the seven-day period, which included the Christmas holiday, included 81 in Adams County, 19 in Clay County, 13 in Nuckolls County and four in Webster County. By county, the new cumulative totals are: 2,402 cases in Adams, 583 in Clay, 387 in Nuckolls, and 298 in Webster.
The new cases bring to 3,670 the running total of positive cases reported among South Heartland residents since March 18. Through Monday evening, 3,419 of those cases had been classified as recovered.
A total of 149 residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of the viral infection. The district’s death toll related to COVID-19 stands at 46.
South Heartland normally reports tallies of new cases twice each week, on Monday and Thursday nights. The department didn’t issue a report last Thursday, which was Christmas Eve.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, which borders South Heartland on the west, a total of 15 Franklin County residents, eight Kearney County residents and six Harlan County residents tested positive for the viral infection Dec. 21 through Sunday.
The Two Rivers district also includes Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties outside the Hastings Tribune’s coverage area.
Back in the South Heartland district, Bever reported at least 250 more individuals received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the past week at Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
The Clay County Health Department and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud also are administering vaccine to health care workers and emergency medical services personnel.
The first COVID-19 vaccine — from Pfizer — arrived in the health district on Dec. 15. Bever said the first several weeks of allotted vaccine are being directed to health care workers, according to Nebraska’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
“The Phase 1A vaccination is for health care personnel who provide direct patient care and those who may be exposed to infectious materials,” Bever said. “This includes staff at hospitals, home health care, pharmacies, EMS, primary care, dental, optometrists, outpatient providers, mental health providers, and public health. It also includes long-term care facility residents and staff.”
The long-term care residents and workers will be vaccinated through a program that involves commercial pharmacies.
According to Nebraska’s plan, Phase 1A will continue until the district has received enough doses to vaccinate the 1A priority groups.
Bever said the vaccine allocations are determined by state-level planners, but weather and other factors also can influence when the district receive vaccines shipments.
“We were expecting additional vaccine to our district early this week, but the weather is delaying shipments,” she said.
After Phase 1A priority groups have been offered vaccine the health district would move to Phase 1B, which focuses on individuals 75 years of age or older and essential critical infrastructure workforce. This group includes first responders, education and school services personnel, people working in the utilities and transportation sectors, and food processing/agricultural workers in close contact.
The next priority groups, in Phase 1C, will include persons age 65-74 years and medically vulnerable individuals.
In Monday’s news release, Bever encouraged South Heartland constituents to keep up their efforts to thwart further spread of the virus person-to-person.
Such efforts include wearing face coverings and social distancing.
“Even with the numbers trending down, we will need to remain vigilant on COVID prevention over the holidays and beyond,” she said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends continuing to use all the tools we have, including the vaccine, to help stop the pandemic.”
