The percentage of South Heartland Health District residents tested for infection with the novel coronavirus last week whose results came back positive dropped to its lowest level since summer 2020.
The weekly test positivity rate for the four-county health district fell to 2.2% from 5.9% for the previous week, the health department reported.
The rate had dropped to 2.4% for the week ending March 6 before jumping to 5.9% for the week ending March 20.
The rate for last week was driven down by a huge dip in the rate for the general population — that is, excluding individuals who don’t live or work in a long-term care facility.
The rate for the general population dropped to 7.6% last week from 15.7% for the week that ended March 6. A rate of 5% or less would be consistent with low community spread.
Meanwhile, the test positivity rate among the long-term care residents and workers remained nil.
“We have another week of good news in our long-term care facilities, where staff and resident testing logged zero percent positivity for the fifth week in a row,” said Michele Bever, district health department executive director, noting that about 70% of the COVID-19 tests administered in the health district last week were in nursing care and assisted-living centers.
Testing numbers in the general population hit a longtime low last week.
Bever noted the health department received just 596 COVID-19 test results last week — the lowest number since the first week of October 2020.
“Testing is critical for determining meaningful positivity, so we are continuing to encourage residents to get tested if they experience any symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” she said.
The test positivity rate for the district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, is an important factor in the weekly assessment of danger from further local spread of the microscopic organism that causes the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
So are current tallies of new cases. On Monday evening, the South Heartland health department reported a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19 among district residents for the period Friday through Monday. That’s an average of 2.75 new cases per day for the four-day period — down from four cases per day for the equivalent four-day period the previous week.
The 14-day rolling average of daily new-case tallies stood at at 9.3 cases per 100,000 population as of Sunday — down from 10.4 per 100,000 on March 15.
“The rolling average of new cases has been fairly steady over the past couple of weeks, remaining under 11 per 100K, but not dropping below 9 per 100K,” Bever said in a Monday night news release.
South Heartland’s goal is to see the rolling average dip below and remain below eight new cases per 100,000 population.
Since March 18, 2020, a cumulative total of 4,561 South Heartland residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That number includes 2,965 cases among Adams County residents, 746 in Clay County, 502 in Nuckolls County and 348 in Webster County.
Of the 4,561 cases to-date districtwide, 4,371 had been classified as “recovered” as of Monday. One hundred eighty-two residents have been hospitalized for treatment, and 68 have died.
Across the district, a total of 4,482 residents have received their final dose of the vaccine — whether it be the second in a two-shot regimen with the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single-dose shot of the Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson — through the auspices of the health department and its vaccination partners.
Another 8,057 residents have received their first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna product.
Those numbers don’t include several hundred long-term care facility residents and workers who have been vaccinated by now through a federal pharmacy program, nor members of the general public now being vaccinated at commercial pharmacies through a separate federal initiative.
The health department currently has begun working through Phase 2A of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, which is bringing vaccines to residents age 50-64.
Shots also continue for district residents age 65 and up, as well as for designated essential workers.
“We are glad there are so many South Heartland residents wanting the vaccine, and we know the waiting has been frustrating for many,” Bever said. “All of the vaccine providers in our health district are working through lists of individuals who registered for the vaccine, making calls to schedule people for their COVID shots and trying to follow Nebraska’s phased priorities. These partners have taken on an extra work to help get their patients vaccinated, and we are grateful to them for their assistance.”
Bever said South Heartland is working with the state Department of Health and Human Services to adopt additional functions of the state’s vaccine registration and administration system, VRAS, which will allow local vaccine providers to replace the manual scheduling process they are using now.
In the meantime, anyone who is eligible and wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but who hasn’t yet received a call or email to schedule an appointment, should contact the health department at 402-462-6211 to be connected with an approved provider.
Bever said South Heartland’s COVID-19 statistics are improving, but that vigilance on the part of the public remains necessary.
“These trends are in the right direction,” she said. “But getting ‘back to normal’ is going to require that we stay the course and continue to use all of our tools to keep virus spread low: washing our hands often, staying six feet from others and avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, and getting vaccinated. Vaccination is an important tool to reduce the severity of COVID illness caused by any of the virus strains.”
