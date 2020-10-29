Individuals who visited a Hastings establishment Oct. 23 and 24 need to take precautions for their own health and for the sake of the community, the South Heartland District Health Department announced Thursday night.
The district health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, is investigating potential exposures to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, at The Platform, an adult entertainment club at 1104 W. J St.
Individuals known to be close contacts of the infected patient have been notified so they can take appropriate precautions, the health department said in a news release. However, additional patrons and employees may have been exposed if they were at the club.
Accordingly, anyone who was at The Platform on either Friday or Saturday is being asked by the health department to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days — that is, through midnight on Nov. 7.
Common symptoms of the disease are new onset of cough, shortness of breath, fever, new loss of taste and/or smell, or allergy-like symptoms. More information is available on the South Heartland website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Those who visited the club also should wear a face mask over their noses and mouths and maintain 6 feet of physical distance from people who don’t live with them. They also should clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
If they begin to experience any symptoms, they should stay home, self-isolate from others, and consult their health care provider about getting tested for the presence of the virus in their bodies. Otherwise, free testing is available through TestNebraska. For more information visit www.testnebraska.org.
Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, is reminding the community the novel coronavirus spreads easily, especially when individuals are infected and don’t realize it. The disease can produce anything from no symptoms or mild, allergy-like symptoms to serious illness or even death.
“We urge everyone to avoid the three Cs, at work, at school, at small and large gatherings, and everywhere you go,” Bever said. “This means: (1) Avoiding Crowded Places: avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others. (2) Avoiding Close Contact: wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with. (3) Avoiding Confined Spaces: avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.”
If worksites have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers from COVID-19 exposures, they may contact the health department.
South Heartland’s COVID-19 statistical dashboard indicates 101 new laboratory-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the health district Tuesday through Thursday.
Altogether, 1,473 district residents how have tested positive for the virus since March 18. Seventy-one of those patients have spent time in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19, and 17 have died.
At least 725 of the 1,473 patients have recovered. The recovery number last was updated on Oct. 16.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west of the Hastings area, three Tribland counties recorded new cases Monday through Wednesday. The new Tribland cases include six in Kearney County, three in Harlan County and two in Franklin County.
Two health districts neighboring South Heartland — Two Rivers, which also covers Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties; and Central, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties — have seen the needle on their risk dials move into the red (severe) zone this week.
South Heartland and the Public Health Solutions health district to the east, which includes Fillmore and Thayer counties in Tribland, remain in the orange zone (elevated risk) on their risk dials, which assess the risk of additional spread of the virus in their respective jurisdictions.
