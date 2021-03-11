The South Heartland District Health Department has announced the deaths of 10 additional district residents in recent months were related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
All 10 of the victims had been reported as positive cases of COVID-19 in the health district’s past statistical updates, and all 10 died between October 2020 and January, said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
The health department never reports that a death was related to the viral infection unless and until the cause is confirmed on the official death certificate issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Bever said in a news release Thursday evening that seven of the victims were Adams County residents, including three men in their 80s, two women in their 80s, and two women age 90 and up.
Two of the victims were Clay County residents, including a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
One victim was a Webster County man in his 50s.
“We are disheartened to report additional deaths of South Heartland residents due to COVID-19, and we extend our sincere condolences to these families and friends who lost their loved one,” Bever said.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department’s offices are in Hastings.
Including the 10 additional deaths reported Thursday, the COVID-19 death toll among district residents stands at 68.
Bever also reported 23 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past three days, Tuesday through Thursday, bringing to 4,524 the district’s running tally of cases to-date. The new cases include 15 in Adams County, six in Clay County, one in Nuckolls County, and one in Webster County.
Cumulative case counts by county are 2,944 in Adams, 735 in Clay, 498 in Nuckolls, and 347 in Webster.
The first case of COVID-19 in a health district resident was reported March 18, 2020.
This week’s new cases push up the daily average in the number of new cases being reported lately.
“We averaged five COVID positive tests per day over the last seven days, which is an increase over the previous seven days when we averaged four per day,” Bever said.
An uptick in that daily average bears watching, she said, especially in light of news that increasing numbers of COVID-19 variant cases are showing up around the state.
“We are monitoring the situation closely because variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been detected in Nebraska, including a variant first detected in the United Kingdom and a California variant,” Bever said. “We are alert for circumstances where a variant might be suspected, such as individuals who test positive again more than 90 days after their first positive test, or younger individuals who are hospitalized due to COVID, or COVID patients with unusual travel or unusual symptoms. In these cases, we work with the Nebraska Public Health Lab for specimen sequencing to determine whether the individual was infected with a variant.”
With the specter of variants looming, Bever said, district residents need to persist with the precautions they have been taking to thwart further spread of the virus. Such measures include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing hands frequently.
“This is another reason it is still very important to practice prevention, to get tested if you have symptoms, and to plan to get the vaccine as soon as it is your turn,” she said. “We don’t want to allow the virus, or any of the virus variants, any opportunities to spread.”
On the vaccine front, progress continues as the health district works through Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, focusing mainly on senior citizens age 65 and up and certain categories of essential workers.
“Sixty-seven percent of South Heartland residents age 65-plus have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Bever said. “We are encouraging the remaining 33% get their vaccine, too. The 65-plus age group is at higher risk of complications and death from COVID-19, so we are urging these residents to get vaccinated when they are offered an appointment to get a COVID shot.”
Bever said any resident may register for a COVID-19 vaccine by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland home page, southheartlandhealth.org. Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to start a vaccine registration in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration system.
Those needing assistance with registration may contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275, or Midland Area Agency on Aging at 402-463-4565 ext. 499.
Bever indicated the time has come for the rest of the district’s senior citizens to be getting their vaccinations.
“If you are age 65-plus, you live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster county, you are registered for the vaccine and you have not yet received a call to schedule your shot, we are asking you to please contact the health department at 402-462-6211,” she said. “We will help get you scheduled with one of the approved vaccine provider partners in our district.”
