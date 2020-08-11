As case numbers continue to increase, the South Heartand Health District has moved up from the yellow to the orange zone on its risk dial for spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
That was the word announced just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in a news release from the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The district’s risk dial reading, which is updated weekly, takes numerous factors into account. The new weekly reading is 2.2, up from 1.8 for the previous week and 1.9 the week before that.
The orange zone is labeled as signifying “elevated” risk. Green is “low,” yellow is moderate,” and red — which is above orange on the dial — stands for “severe.”
In Tuesday's news release, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said several factors contributed to the dial zone change from yellow to orange.
During times when the district is in the orange zone, officials recommend that at-risk individuals — defined as those over age 65 or with underlying health conditions — stay home as much as possible; get help picking up such necessities as groceries and medications rather than leave home to do so; and remain distanced from people who work outside of the home.
According to Bever, several worsening factors contributed to the district’s change in risk zone from yellow to orange.
One was the district’s so-called “positivity rate” — or the number of newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 cases for the week as a percentage of the total number of tests administered in that time period. The South Heartland positivity rate for Aug. 2-7 jumped to 7.5% from 4.5% the previous week.
The increased number of new cases for the week also hurt the district’s risk rating. The number of new cases was up 26% from the prior week, despite the fact that Webster and Nuckolls counties recorded zero new cases for the second week in a row.
Additional negative factors included a drop in the availability of intensive care beds in the district; a decrease in hospital staff capacity, with more staff members absent from work last week for reasons related to COVID-19; and continuing low availability of testing.
Just 32% of individuals who were tested last week received their results within two days, and not all residents had easy or timely access to free testing, Bever said.
As if that weren’t enough, Bever went on to cite several additional factors hurting the district’s risk position. They include:
— The health department’s inability to complete all contact investigations on new cases within 24 hours;
— New exposures and cases in individuals related to schools and colleges;
— Social gatherings with limited attention to social distancing; and
— The low rate of mask usage by individuals in public settings
“We encourage residents to view the level-specific recommendations that go along with the four risk levels,” Bever said. “The COVID Risk Dial & Community Guidance can be found on our webpages at www.southheartlandhealth.org. This document includes recommendations for the general public and for at-risk and vulnerable individuals. It includes actions for home, at work and in public.”
The latest districtwide and county-by-county COVID-19 statistics also are available on the health department website.
A total of four district residents have been admitted to a hospital since July 17 for treatment of COVID-19, with the most recent admission on Aug. 3. Prior to July 17, a patient had not been admitted a hospital since May 29. Naturally, however, hospitals in the health district also are available to treat patients who do not live in the district.
A running total of 25 district residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 since mid March. A running total of 452 residents had been confirmed positive for the viral infection from March 18 through Tuesday evening.
Of those 452 patients, 414 now are classified as “recovered.” The district’s death toll related to the virus stands at 11 — all Adams County residents.
