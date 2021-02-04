The South Heartland Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial reading for this week dropped again within the “elevated” zone as vaccinations of senior citizens continued.
The risk dial reading, which is updated once per week on Wednesdays, dropped to 2.2 from 2.4 for the previous week, the district health department said in a news release.
The new reading is toward the low end of the elevated zone, which is color-coded orange and includes readings of 2-3.
The risk dial, which assesses danger associated with further local, spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is based on various metrics related to movement of the virus in local communities and related testing, tracing and treatment capacities.
The dial has four zones: Low risk (zero to 1), moderate (1-2), elevated (2-3) and severe (3-4). The South Heartland reading has bounced around within the orange zone for several recent weeks but now has dropped for a second consecutive week.
In Wednesday’s news release, Michele Bever, the district health department executive director, credited the current downward trend in daily tallies of new confirmed cases as a key factor in the risk reading’s decline.
“The main driver for this drop is the 14-day average of new daily cases, which decreased to 32 per 100,000 for the week ending Jan. 30,” Bever said.
As of Wednesday evening, the 14-day average had dropped to 30 new daily cases per 100,000, according to South Heartland’s COVID-19 dashboard posted online at www.southheartland.com.
(That figure is extrapolated since the total population of the health district — Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties — is only around 45,000.)
“Our high was a 14-day average of 118 cases per 100,000 on Nov. 20, and our goal is eight or fewer new daily cases per 100,000,” Bever said. “We are headed in the right direction.”
Bever said hospital capacity indicators were similar to Wednesday of last week.
According to South Heartland’s hospital capacity dashboard on Wednesday, 45% of intensive care beds in district hospitals were available for new patients. Nineteen percent of in-patients — seven in all —were COVID-19-positive, with one needing a ventilator.
The health district has three hospitals: Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Meanwhile, injections continue in the health district under terms of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan. South Heartland is in its second week of vaccinations under Phase 1B of the plan, which covers the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up, plus other adults with underlying high-risk health conditions and designated categories of essential workers.
On Monday, Bever announced the health department had been told it would receive 800 first doses of the Moderna vaccine product this week — up by 200 doses from last week — and that about 340 second doses of Moderna vaccine also would be administered in the district this week.
On Wednesday night, Bever said 800 doses of the Moderna product had arrived on Tuesday.
“Nearly one-third of these doses were already in arms by end of day Wednesday,” she said.
As of now, two vaccine products have been approved for emergency use nationwide: the one produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the other by Moderna. Supplies are limited, so a phased plan for orderly distribution is necessary.
South Heartland’s main focus at the moment is on vaccinating the senior citizens, with a reverse-age approach starting with the oldest.
“Ninety percent of this week’s vaccine allotment will be directed toward our elderly who are at highest risk,” Bever said. “We will again use a small percent of this week’s doses for essential workers such as law enforcement, fire department personnel, and utilities, as well as some health workers from Phase 1A.”
(Phase 1A, which began when the first Pfizer vaccines arrived in mid-December 2020, was for frontline health care workers and emergency medical services personnel, as well as for long-term care residents and employees. Vaccinations for the the long-term care group were coordinated by major pharmacies through a separate government program.)
South Heartland, which is headquartered in Hastings, is working with health care partners throughout the district to get the vaccines administered.
“Residents can register to get the vaccine on our website where we have a link to Nebraska’s vaccine registration system,” Bever said. “You will be notified when it is your turn to schedule an appointment. Watch the local news media, the health department website and the SHDHD Facebook page for updated information about the status and timeline of the vaccine distribution process.”
With the health department still relying on weekly allotments of vaccine and the large population of senior citizens in the South Heartland district, Phase 1B is expected to be a lengthy one.
“We are asking for patience with the vaccine,” Bever said. “Due to limited amounts of vaccine coming to us each week, it will take many months for everyone who wants the vaccine to get it. If you are in the current priority group of age 65+, it may still be many weeks before it is your turn.”
Although Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently relaxed directed health measures across the state due to current improvements in COVID-19 metrics, precautions remain critically important to preventing a resurgence in infections.
“All of these steps we are taking, all the tools we are using to block the spread of the coronavirus, are working to protect the health care system and to protect our most vulnerable,” Bever said. “We need to continue doing what’s working. We need to avoid the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, avoid confined spaces. We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.