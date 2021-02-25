Daily numbers of new laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are climbing slightly in the South Heartland Health District this week.
A total of 22 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded among South Heartland residents Tuesday through Thursday, the district health department said in a news release Thursday evening.
Those 22 new cases, which average 7.33 per day for the three-day period, include 13 in Adams County, one in Clay County, six in Nuckolls County and two in Webster County.
The district had recorded a total of 17 new cases for Feb. 19 through Monday, for an average of 4.25 per day over that four-day period.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Since March 18, 2020, the district has recorded a running total of 4,461 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In all, 4,273 of the 4,461 cases have been classified as recovered. The district’s death toll stands at 58.
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said district residents need to keep up their guard against local spread of the virus, which declined in recent weeks.
“We averaged 5.6 new COVID positive tests per day over the last seven days, which is an increase over the previous seven days when we averaged 4.7 per day,” Bever said.
She urged district residents to keep up with the precautionary measures that have helped to depress community spread in recent weeks.
“What is working is all of the ways we are blocking the ability of the virus to spread from person to person,” Bever said. “This includes wearing a mask, staying home when we are sick, washing our hands frequently and avoiding the three Cs: crowded places, close contact, and confined spaces.”
In her Thursday news release, Bever highlighted the importance of public health safety measures at events and activities.
The state-directed health measures that apply to every county in Nebraska still include a requirement for submitting an event safety plan, she said.
According to the DHM, in counties with a population of less than 500,000, venues with a rated capacity of 500 or more individuals must submit a plan before an event is held.
“While the DHM requirement is for large venues, South Heartland is happy to assist event planners who are planning gatherings of any size, even for smaller venues,” Bever said. “We can provide guidance on meeting social distancing and sanitation guidelines, and any other applicable DHM requirements or COVID ‘reopening’ guidelines. Businesses, churches, schools, nonprofits — any organization is welcome to contact us for assistance in making their worksite or events safer places for their employees, clients or guests.”
Bever sounded a note of special caution Thursday in light of ascendancy in certain variant strains of the novel coronavirus in parts of the United States and around the world.
“We need to continue to control the level of infection in our communities, which will keep in check the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths due to the COVID-19,” Bever said. “This is especially important with the threat of COVID-19 infections from new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that have spread to the U.S. from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.”
According to an update Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska is one of seven states where the U.K. variant hasn’t yet been detected.
California, Michigan and Florida have detected over 200, over 300 and over 400 cases of the U.K. variant, respectively.
“It is still very important to practice prevention, to get tested if you have symptoms, and to plan to get the vaccine when it is your turn so that we can keep our schools and businesses open, our hospitals able to care for those who need it, and our worksites safe for employees,” Bever said.
South Heartland continues to work through Phase 1B of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, focused on the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up and certain categories of designated essential workers. To register for COVID-19 vaccination, visit the district website at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
