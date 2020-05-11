Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced that some of the social distancing restrictions written into the directed health measures for the South Heartland Health District will be relaxed effective May 18 — two weeks earlier than had been scheduled.
The relaxation of restrictions mean restaurant dining rooms, beauty and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo studios will be able to reopen, but with many requirements in place to help mitigate the public health risk of doing so.
The South Heartland district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The relaxation of restrictions will take effect at midnight on May 18.
According to information posted to the city of Hastings' website, restaurant dining rooms will be limited to 50% of their maximum occupancy rating at a time. Each dining party must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from every other dining party, with a maximum of six individuals in each party. Self-serve buffets and salad bars will continue to be prohibited.
Restaurant staff must serve food directly to customers or implement buffet orders from the customer's table. Customers will not be allowed to serve themselves.
Bar and counter seating are not permitted. Patrons may consume alcohol on the premises only if they also are consuming a meal.
Beauty and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo studios can open while maintaining the 10-person rule with employees and customers wearing masks, plus other safety measures.
Child care facilities will be permitted to have up to 15 children per room/space, which is an increase of five over the current requirements.
Houses of worship were allowed to resume publicly attended services effective May 4, but with 6 feet of social distancing between each household group and with numerous other safety guidelines in place, and with fellowship events before and after still prohibited. While some faith groups reopened their doors at that time, many others elected to wait longer and continue offering services via livestream and other remote options.
Weddings and funerals also were allowed effective May 4, but with guidelines.
Hospitals were allowed to resume elective surgeries May 4 if they meet certain capacity requirements. Dental offices, eye care clinics and veterinary clinics also were allowed to reopen.
Mayor Corey Stutte said in his Mayor's comments during Monday's Hastings City Council meeting things are going in the right direction.
“I think we’ve been doing a good job as a community following the recommendations from the health department," he said. "You’re starting to see some of our numbers level out, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure people stay alert; that they continue to practice social distancing. We don’t want people to be doing things they don’t need to be doing. If you need to go out, only go out when it’s necessary to pick up groceries or whatever the case may be. We want people to continue to practice that because if we see a reversal of some of those numbers, it’s possible the directed health measures could be put back in place. I encourage our community to continue to do the great work they’ve been doing.”
The following restrictions already in place are set to continue through May 31:
— Gatherings of more than 10 people in a single space at a time are still prohibited. This includes gyms, conference rooms, libraries, or other confined indoor or outdoor spaces. It does not include health care facilities, polling places, churches, factories, retail or grocery stores.
— People who test positive for COVID-19 — including those who have not been tested but are showing symptoms as well as those who live with a COVID-19 positive patient and are showing symptoms — are required to home quarantine for 14 days from the onset of symptoms. Household members of a COVID-19 positive patient can discontinue their home quarantine seven days after the COVID-19 positive patient is released from home quarantine, but they must self-monitor for an additional seven days after that.
— No in-person instruction is allowed from elementary or secondary schools, but meal distribution and remote learning still are allowed. Most schools are nearing the end of the spring semester at this point.
Organized team sports for youth and adults are suspended.
— All other businesses currently ordered to close must remain closed until May 31, or until the orders are amended, including bars, gentlemen's clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theaters, and indoor theaters.
Ricketts announced the relaxation of restrictions in the South Heartland Health District, Two Rivers Public Health District and Public Health Solutions Health District during his COVID-19 news conference on Monday. All three districts include Tribland communities.
Additional information on the directed health measures and the changes announced Monday is available on the South Heartland District Health Department website, southheartlandhealth.org.
