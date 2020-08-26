Barring large changes in the current public health picture, the state of Nebraska will loosen directed health measures in 66 of Nebraska’s 93 counties — including all Nebraska counties in Tribland — effective Sept. 14.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that Phase 3 directed health measures now in effect through Aug. 31 will be extended through Sept. 13, but then the 66 counties now in Phase 3 will be moving into Phase 4 of “reopening” related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
This decision is subject to change if the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 changes dramatically between now and the switchover date, the state agency said in a news release.
Nebraska’s other 27 counties, located in the central, northern and southwestern parts of the state, already are in Phase 4 of reopening. Their Phase 4 status is being extended through Sept. 30.
Directed health measures have been in place across the state since the spring as local health districts, local communities and state officials have worked together to prevent or address COVID-19 outbreaks.
In Phase 4 of reopening, restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses intended to thwart the spread of the virus no longer are enforceable, but become merely guidance.
The types of businesses and facilities affected include gyms, fitness centers and clubs, health clubs, health spas, salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors and body art facilities.
In Phase 4, sections restricting sports activities and wedding and funeral reception venue operations also are removed from directed health measures. But as in all other cases, the state recommends that those involved continue to follow guidance.
Outdoor venues are permitted to operate at full capacity rather than 75% capacity as in Phase 3. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75% capacity in Phase 4.
Organizers of events involving 500 or more people still are required to obtain prior approval from the local health department, NDHHS said in its news release.
State officials continue to urge all Nebraskans, regardless of where they live or what phase of reopening their county is under, to follow public health recommendations related to COVID-19. These recommendations include maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing from other people who are not members of their household; wearing face coverings; washing hands frequently; and staying home when sick.
Anyone who has been in close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.
