Although dozens of students have been placed in quarantine in the weeks since local schools opened, superintendents say the reopening process has been successful so far.
The Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, said the adjustments made to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been accepted by stakeholders as a way to keep children in school.
“The parents, teachers and students are all cooperative,” he said. “Overall, I think things are going really well.”
The reopening plans include social distancing, use of face covers, and extra cleaning and sanitation in school facilities. Although controversial, the face mask requirement provided the highest likelihood of schools being able to avoid another shutdown like the one last spring.
At Adams Central Public Schools, Superintendent Shawn Scott said their success so far is attributed to everyone involved cooperating with those plans.
“Our school nurse and secretaries are doing a good job in screening,” he said. “We have great parents who have been willing to work with us. I have to give credit to parents for keeping their kids home when sick.”
Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said he has received mostly positive comments about the way the schools have handled the reopening. While there was concern about whether students would be too distracted by the face covers to concentrate on learning, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
“The kids have been unbelievable,” Schneider said. “The kids have just stepped up. So has our staff.”
In the reopening plan, the schools built in times when students would be allowed to take their masks off. These mask breaks help students not have to wear a face covering all day.
One of the natural mask break points is recess for elementary students.
“We think it’s the appropriate time for a mask break,” Schneider said.
Children are allowed to play outside as normal, without masks. Upon re-entering the school, they wash or sanitize their hands before putting a face covering back on.
At the middle school and high school, teachers try to hold classes outside and allow students to take a break from wearing a mask where they can more easily remain at least 6 feet apart.
“A large majority of parents have supported us, and we can’t thank them enough for that,” Schneider said. “The kids all show up with masks. We feel parents have really helped us out.”
Nancy Hollister, the school nurse at Adams Central, said parents have been cooperative in accurately reporting student symptoms.
She has sent some students home with elevated temperatures or other symptoms, which is normal, but there is a heightened awareness this year due to the pandemic.
“They’ve been pretty good about it,” she said.
Schools sent parents a self-screening checklist, provided by the South Heartland District Health Department. If a student has a serious symptom or a combination of less mild symptoms, or contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, they aren’t allowed to return to school.
“I would encourage parents to check students prior to the school day. If they are not well enough to be in school to please keep them home, especially if they are running a temp,” Hollister said. “But, if they have questions, they should call the school and ask, and just keep the school informed of what is going on with their student.”
Michele Bever, South Heartland health department executive director, said having families go through a self-screening is one way of limiting the number of people affected by the coronavirus.
“If people follow this and are truthful about symptoms, this will help keep people in school,” she said. “We won’t have as many people in quarantine if they do this. It’s what will help us keep teachers and kids in school and learning.”
For students who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, there is a flowchart the health department provided to schools for re-admittance to class.
Bever said the health department encourages anyone with symptoms to contact a health care provider to determine whether testing is needed.
A student or staff member who tests positive is required to isolate from others for 10 days from symptom onset. The individual also must be free of fever or other symptoms for 24 hours before returning to school.
If a symptomatic person isn’t tested, he or she is to follow the same isolation period as a person who tests positive. They may return to school if a health provider establishes an alternative diagnosis.
A symptomatic person who tests negative is allowed to return to school after 24 hours without a fever, as long as he or she meets any other school requirements for re-admission.
Bever said people who are asymptomatic but have been in contact with a person who tested positive may be required to quarantine for 14 days. She said people who have the disease often are able to spread it a couple days before showing any symptoms.
“It’s possible to develop the disease any time 2-14 days after you’ve been exposed,” she said. “By 14 days if you haven’t developed it in that time, you probably won’t.”
As of Aug. 27, South Heartland District Health Department reported 107 people who work at or attend a pre-K-12 school in the health district had been in quarantine due to exposures to COVID-19 in the community, school, or school-related activities and services.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
On Wednesday, St. Cecilia High School had about 27 student-athletes from the school’s football team go into quarantine due to possible exposure to the disease, but that number was lower than it would have been without precautions put into place before the school reopened.
Brouillette said managing students or staff in quarantine was part of the plan.
“We were hoping we didn’t have to use that part of the plan,” he said. “It’s a disappointment for the students to not be at school.”
Both the Adams Central and Hastings Public Schools districts have had students out due to quarantines, though most have been unrelated to school and school activities.
Schneider said Hastings Public Schools has had one student test positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the school system had a total of 22 students out of its 3,600-member student body in quarantine for various possible exposures.
Scott said Adams Central also has had students in quarantine, though none have tested positive for COVID-19.
“That’s going to happen,” he said. “Sooner or later, we’re probably going to have a positive test at school. We’re just going to take it in stride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.