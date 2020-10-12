SUPERIOR — Citing an increase in the number of local cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the city of Superior closed the doors of city offices to the public and made other changes effective Monday.
Business still can be conducted at the city offices through the drive-up window, over the telephone or by appointment. The phone number is 402-879-4711.
The city parks also are closed until further notice. The city campground remains open, however.
The doors of the municipal library are closed to the public, but with curbside pickup available. The exception will be those individuals utilizing the Innovation Studio by appointment only. The phone number is 402-879-4200. The reopening date of the library will be determined at a later time.
In announcing the precautions on social media, the city reminded citizens to be safe and practice social distancing, hand hygiene, and masking when out in public.
