SUPERIOR — Especially amid a difficult time like the COVID-19 pandemic, a cancer patient living in the Superior area might find the prospect of regular commutes to a larger community for chemotherapy treatment daunting.
For such a patient, the new opportunity to take chemotherapy at Brodstone Memorial Hospital here may prove to be an attractive option.
In a news release April 13, Brodstone officials announced the hospital recently administered its first chemotherapy treatment in-house. The treatment was a milestone for the hospital, which has undergone multiple expansion and improvement projects in recent years.
"This has been a goal of ours for over two years, and I am so pleased we could finally make this happen for our community," said Treg Vyzourek, hospital CEO.
Hospital officials described the process of gearing up for chemo treatments as "tedious." The preparations included construction changes, purchases of new equipment, and additional education for the staff.
A Brodstone expansion project announced in fall 2019 will include an infusion center with suites for patients taking treatments, allowing for more privacy and comfort in the process.
Any patient interested in receiving chemo at the Superior hospital should talk over the matter with his or her prescribing health care provider. Once the order was received at Brodstone, the treatment could be scheduled.
Chemo treatments can be time-consuming, ranging from 30 minutes to seven hours. The medicine is prepared by the pharmacy staff and administered by nurses who have received special training.
"This is very much a team effort," said Shannon Short, hospital pharmacist, in the Brodstone news release. "We work together to bring this service to Brodstone for those patients who have a hardship traveling so far from home."
The current chemo room is outfitted with a computer so the patient can consult with his or her physician via telehealth.
Six nurses at Brodstone have been trained to administer chemo.
"Patients sometimes have to cancel their appointments out of town because they don't feel strong enough for a long trip," said Kendra Lipker, a registered nurse who is among the six now trained for the work. "I am just grateful to have the opportunity to provide this service to our patients here now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.