SUPERIOR — Brodstone Memorial Hospital here is working with the state of Nebraska to offer free drive-up testing for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, three days this month.
The hospital announced Tuesday that the testing will be available to Nebraska residents who take an online assessment through the TestNebraska internet portal and are found to be eligible.
The testing dates established at this time are July 15 from 9-11 a.m., July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and July 29 from 4-6 p.m. Those being tested will remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
“We’re happy to bring forward new opportunities for testing to our region and expect this partnership to improve testing capabilities far into the future,” said Treg Vyzourek, CEO of Brodstone Memorial Hospital. “We encourage area residents to take the online assessment and if needed schedule for future testing.”
Individuals who take the TestNebraska assessment and are found eligible will select an appointment date, time and location for their test. They then will receive an email with a QR Code that they will need to bring to the appointment along with a form of identification.
On the day of their test, the individuals will enter the hospital campus from Nebraska Highway 14 and head east toward Washington Street. From there, signage will direct them through the testing route. Pre-registration and an appointment time are required.
Meanwhile, Brodstone continues to have the same processes in place for testing inside its facility. Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the Superior Family Medical Clinic, 402-879-4781.
In Tuesday’s news release, Brodstone officials credit the TestNebraska initiative with expanding access to testing statewide.
TestNebraska is being conducted under a contract between the state of Nebraska and several private companies from Utah, led by Nomi Health.
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans have been asking for more widespread access to testing,” the hospital statement reads. “The state’s partnership with Nomi Health provides our hospital with access to a pre-existing supply chain of testing that works, project management, and clinical expertise in collaboration with our hospital staff to get the job done. Our hospital and public health systems across the state needed immediate access to scarce resources, high-quality testing equipment, (and) an efficient process, wnhich this partnership delivers.”
More information is available at www.brodstonehospital.org/covid-19.
