Nine new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were confirmed in residents of the South Heartland Health District Tuesday through Thursday as the district’s average daily tally of new cases dropped.
Michele Bever, executive director of the district health department, announced the drop in a news release Thursday evening.
“In the past seven days, South Heartland received 19 positive lab results, for a daily average of 2.7 positive cases per day,” Bever said. “The previous seven days before that we averaged 3.7 cases per day.”
Bever also stated that the 14-day rolling average
of new cases had remained at or below the target level of eight per 100,000 population for six days in a row.
“However, the positivity indicator also needs to decrease to, or below, the target of 5% positive tests and sustain at that level,” she said. “Our community positivity was 11.6% for the week ending March 27.”
The weekly test positivity rate is the percentage of the number of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result.
The “community” positivity rate doesn’t include tests or positive results among residents and employees of long-term care facilities, who are tested more frequently than the general population. The positivity rate among long-term care facilities in the South Heartland district has remained at zero for the past several weeks.
The health department continues to encourage vigilance among the residents of Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“We can control the spread of the virus by our actions,” Bever said. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads easily person to person when people are close together. What works to reduce the spread is to avoid crowded places, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces. Physical distancing and wearing a mask correctly over nose and mouth can help reduce the ability of the virus to spread. Plus, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are able.”
As of Thursday, about 30% percent of South Heartland residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, which protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by infection with the novel coronavirus also known as SARS-CoV-2.
Bever said 17% of the district’s population had either received both doses of a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines) or had received the single-dose vaccine (Janssen, by Johnson & Johnson), but not all of these individuals could be considered fully vaccinated if they had received their last vaccine dose within the past two weeks.
“It takes about two weeks after completing the one-dose or two-dose series for most immune systems to be fully ready to fight the virus,” she said.
Sixteen percent of Adams County residents, 18% of Clay County residents, 21% of Nuckolls County residents, and 21% of Webster County residents have received both doses of a two-dose series or received the single-dose vaccine and are either fully vaccinated or will be considered fully vaccinated within the next two weeks, Bever said
South Heartland is encouraging everyone age 18 and up to register for a COVID-19 vaccine by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the health department website home page at southheartlandhealth.org. Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to complete the vaccine registration process in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration system.
Bever said South Heartland is transitioning to the scheduling function of VRAS. After the transition, manual scheduling will end and individuals will need to be in the system to have an opportunity to schedule an appointment.
Those needing assistance with registration should contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275. Individuals 60 and over can contact Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
