Vehicles lined up on the Adams County Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon as a crew of Nebraska Army and Air National Guard personnel prepared to test the occupants for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Twenty-one service personnel were involved in the operation, which is part of the TestNebraska initiative and is increasing access to COVID-19 testing in locations around the state.
Between 8 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, 113 individuals were tested through the vehicle window by means of a nasopharyngeal swab, said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department. Based on the amount of time it takes to collect a specimen from one individual, full capacity for the three-hour testing session would have been about 150.
Eleven vehicles were waiting in line at the start of the day’s second testing session, which ran 3-6 p.m.
A third testing session is planned for 8-11 a.m. Wednesday on the fairgrounds. On Wednesday afternoon, testing will be performed from 3-6 p.m. on the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center.
Three vehicles at a time could fit inside the steel building south of the activities building in Hastings where the specimens were collected. (During Adams County FairFest, that building often is used for agricultural education exhibits and displays for children.)
After passing the Nebraska State Patrol security checkpoint, presenting their registration code to testing officials and waiting their turn, the drivers entered the steel building from the north, had their specimens taken and exited at the south end.
A handful of participants, who had been unable to complete the registration process online, were allowed to register on site.
“It’s pretty slick,” Bever said.
The TestNebraska initiative was begun by state officials under a $27 million contract with Utah-based Nomi Health and other contractors. The state’s goal with the initiative is to be administering a total of 3,000 tests per day by the end of May, and to be operating six mobile test stations like the one in Hastings and Clay Center this week.
First Lt. Kevin Peatrowsky of the Nebraska Army National Guard, the officer in charge at the Hastings site Tuesday afternoon, said all members of the testing crew are Nebraska Army or Air National Guard personnel, and all had been specially trained for their roles.
“Everyone who is actually doing the swabbing is a medic, so they have to have that medic operational specialty,” Peatrowsky said.
The crew in Hastings on Tuesday has been on the move in recent days, with past testing stops including Scottsbluff and North Platte, Peatrowsky said.
Local health departments are in control of the project, and the military personnel are there to provide the operational support, he said.
But Bever said the TestNebraska operation was running smoothly with little need for micromanagement from South Heartland.
South Heartland was responsible for lining up the testing locations, she said, and also made sure Spanish-language interpreters were on hand in case their assistance was needed.
“We don’t have to do a lot, actually,” she said.
Specimens being collected in Hastings and Clay Center are being sent to the laboratory at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
“I’m hoping we’ll see results in two or three days,” Bever said.
The TestNebraska initiative is helping ramp up the state’s testing capacity, which initially was extremely limited due to lack of test kits.
With TestNebraska, anyone is able to go online and answer a series of questions, providing information about their age, underlying health problems and other factors that may make them eligible for a test.
Based on their answers in the survey, participants receive an immediate decision about their eligibility status, a registration code, and a 30-minute window of time in which they are able to show up at a testing site.
Although she is unsure of every participant’s exact motivation for getting tested, Bever said, she believes some suspect they have the viral infection and others may be merely curious about the possibility. Either way, they want to do what’s right for the health and safety of their families and communities.
Just as when testing is done in a doctor’s office or any other venue, she said, those who are awaiting test results and/or are showing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 should self-isolate at home to avoid potentially exposing anyone else to the virus.
While a test result is just a “snapshot in time,” Bever said, it provides valuable information not only to the individual, but to state and local health officials who are trying to wrap their arms around the degree to which the virus is present in the area.
“It helps us understand what the level of virus in the community is,” she said. “It helps people protect themselves, their families and their co-workers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.