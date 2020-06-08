DESHLER — The Thayer County Fair will be focused squarely on 4-H and FFA competition this year, and organizers have decided to forgo the usual entertainment offerings, open class displays, vendor booths and food service.
The decision was made June 4 by the Thayer County Agricultural Society, which sponsors the fair each year in Deshler, in cooperation with the Thayer County 4-H Council. It reflects continuing concerns with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and social distancing guidelines in place to help thwart the spread of the viral infection.
“Thayer County 4-H and FFA contests will go on in person with modifications that follow the current directed health measures set by the Nebraska Governor’s Office along with recommendations from the Public Health Solutions District and Thayer County Emergency Management,” the Ag Society said in a social media post announcing the decision. “Complete guidelines will be made available to 4-H/FFA youth and families as more details are decided.”
The Thayer County Fair normally takes place in early August and includes an opening parade, concerts and Deshler Speedway Racing. But guidelines currently in place make many social aspects of the fair difficult.
“The Thayer County Ag Society values the safety and health of community members and is grateful for the community’s support and patience as they navigate this situation,” the announcement said.
