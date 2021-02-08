Three more residents of the South Heartland Health District have died of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department reported Monday night.
All three victims lived in Clay County, said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department based in Hastings. They included a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 50s.
The women’s deaths bring to 55 the total number of South Heartland residents who have died of COVID-19 to date.
“We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these South Heartland residents who lost their lives to COVID-19,” Bever said.
All three women’s cases of COVID-19 had been reflected previously in South Heartland statistics, she said. The health department doesn’t report deaths as being attributed to COVID-19 until the cause is confirmed on the official death certificate from the state of Nebraska.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Meanwhile, just 24 new cases of COVID-19 in district residents were confirmed by laboratories over the four-day period of Friday through Monday. That’s an average of six per day.
The new cases included nine in Adams County, eight in Nuckolls County, six in Clay County and one in Webster County.
The health department also reported a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 6.3% for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. That’s the lowest weekly rate seen in the district since the week ending Sept. 5, when the rate was 5.1%.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result.
Rates below 5% correlate to low community spread of the virus, whereas rates above 15% correlate to widespread community transmission.
Bever cautioned that the district’s general population isn’t doing as well as its long-term care population in terms of test positivity.
“I should point out that if we subtract out the results from required testing in long-term care facilities, and look only at the test results from the general population, the positivity is higher, at 15.5% for the health district,” Bever said. “We are still posting both of these metrics on our dashboard, for the district and for each county.”
A total of 4,362 South Heartland residents have tested positive for the viral infection since March 18, 2020. Of that case tally, a total of 4,096 cases had been classified as recovered as of Monday.
According to the health department’s COVID-19 statistical dashboard, as of Monday a total of eight in-patients at hospitals in the health district were positive for COVID-19. None were on ventilators.
In all, 25.81% of all hospital in-patients in the district on Monday were positive for the viral infection, and 63.64% of all intensive care beds were available for new patients.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west, Tribland county case tallies for Thursday through Sunday were four in Kearney County, one in Franklin County and two in Harlan County, according to the Two Rivers website, www.trphd.org.
Bever hailed the positive aspects of Monday’s South Heartland report, even in the midst of the tragic news on Clay County deaths — but sounded a note of warning, as well.
“The decreasing positivity is an important trend in the right direction,” she said. “However, we need to continue to use all of the tools we have to stop the spread of this coronavirus until the risk is low. I am concerned about the new variants of the virus that were detected first in other countries and now in the U.S. These variants could increase the number of infections we see if, or when, they spread to south central Nebraska.”
Meanwhile, the South Heartland vaccination program continues in line with the state’s inoculation plan.
As of Monday, a total of 4,602 vaccinations had been administered across the health district since Dec. 15, 2020, under the auspices of South Heartland.
That number includes 3,291 first doses and 1,311 second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine injected in frontline health care workers and emergency medical personnel, senior citizens age 65 and up, other adults with high-risk health conditions, and a small number of other essential workers.
Those numbers don’t include residents and employees of long-term care facilities in the district, which have been delivered through a separate government program that involves commercial pharmacies.
Most if not all willing long-term care residents and employees in the district should have had both doses of vaccine by now.
Bever encouraged residents to sign up for the vaccine. Individuals age 65 and up may register now on the state vaccine registration system, called VRAS. The sign-up tool can be accessed through South Heartland’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
“Just click on the red ribbon at the top of the homepage to get to the vaccine information page, then click on the picture of the vaccine to start the registration process,” Bever said.
Registered individuals will be notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment, she said.
Prioritized essential workers can expect to be notified through their worksites when vaccine is available for them.
Individuals needing help with registration are encouraged to ask a family member or friend for help or may contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline, 833-998-2275, to register. People age 60 and over may contact the Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
Across Nebraska, more than 48,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
As of Sunday, more than 234,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to those in Phase 1A and 1B priority groups, and 68,355 Nebraskans — 4.61% of all Nebraskans aged 16 or older — had received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Thus far, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those aged 16 and older, and the Moderna vaccine has an OK for use in those 18 and up.
Nebraska has been notified that initial shipments to support the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are to arrive at the end of this week. Participating retail pharmacies will be able to vaccinate those 65 and older, but will have small supplies to do so at present.
Later this week, the state expects to receive 5,700 doses for retail pharmacy vaccinations through that program. DHHS expects to release allocation details soon, but cautions that the numbers of doses available through the pharmacies will be extremely limited for some time to come.
The retail pharmacy doses will be in addition to the state’s weekly allocation of first and second doses being administered by South Heartland and Nebraska’s other 18 local health departments.
This week, the health departments are scheduled to receive 28,700 first doses, including 11,700 Pfizer doses and 17,000 Moderna doses, and a total of 23,500 second doses, for a total of 52,200 doses.
In addition, the state is receiving thousands of doses that have been released from the Federal Pharmacy Program that was used by the CDC to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff. A total of 11,700 released doses will be reallocated to the local health departments to provide 5,850 first doses and the same number of second doses under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
Altogether, then, Nebraska expects to receive 69,600 doses of vaccine for the week. That’s up from 61,750 doses received last week.
NDHHS has a website available to let Nebraskans register their interest in being vaccinated. More than 165,800 registrations reportedly have been received so far at vaccinate.ne.gov.
