One resident and three employees of the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village skilled nursing facility, as well as one resident of the Goldbeck Towers apartment building on the Good Samaritan Village campus, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the organization said in a news release Friday morning.
The organization said officials there are communicating frequently with all residents, staff and families and conferring with public health officials on the best steps to keep everyone involved safe.
"We are working closely with state and local health officials to ensure our response plan meets the needs of this rapidly changing situation, and are following their guidance on testing employees who may have been exposed," the organization stated. "Our team is taking extra precautions to monitor the health of staff and residents. The health and safety of our residents, employees and the community we serve during this unprecedented pandemic remains our highest priority."
COVID-19 is known to pose a heightened threat to the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions.
As of Thursday night, Adams County had 72 laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the illness.
