Three additional Adams County cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the South Heartland public health district to six, officials announced Wednesday evening.
In a news release, the South Heartland District Health Department said two of the cases newly confirmed by testing laboratories are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, both of whom are part of the same household and are home-isolated at this time.
The third new case is a woman in her 50s, also home-isolated.
The health department is conducting contact investigations to identify other individuals who may have been exposed.
The South Heartland public health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district’s first positive COVID-19 was confirmed on March 18. That patient, an Adams County woman in her 40s, has fully recovered.
A seventh case confirmed in Adams County is a Colorado man in his 50s who spent time in Adams County and is hospitalized in intensive care at Mary Lanning Healthcare. For statistical purposes, that man is being counted as a positive case not in Adams County, but in his county of residence.
In a news teleconference Wednesday morning, Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, says the Hastings hospital currently has two COVID-19 patients — the man in his 50s and an Adams County man in his 40s. Barber said both patients are in intensive care, and he described their respective statuses as remaining “fairly critical.”
All the other South Heartland patients apparently still are isolated at home. All reportedly live in Adams County.
Among Nebraska counties in Tribland, Hall County (the Tribune covers the Doniphan and Rosedale areas) had 16 confirmed cases and Kearney County had one as of Wednesday. None of the other Nebraska Tribland counties had any confirmed cases.
Neither Smith nor Jewell counties in Kansas, which also are part of Tribland, had any cases as of Wednesday, either, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported.
According to Wednesday evening’s news release from the South Heartland health department, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that certain people are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from infection with the novel coronavirus, including older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
Effective Tuesday, after South Heartland announced that at least three of the Adams County COVID-19 cases are “community spread” — meaning the source of the infection cannot be traced — the entire four-county health district has been placed under state-directed health measures to slow the spread of the virus by minimizing in-person interaction.
Seven counties immediately to the west of the South Heartland district — Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps, Gosper, Dawson and Buffalo — also went under state-directed health measures on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday evening, 56 of Nebraska’s 93 counties are under state-directed health measures.
Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.
People can help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
- Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.
- Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.
- Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash, or coughing in your sleeve.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The statewide COVID-19 information line is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to help answer general questions and share information and available resources. The number is 402-552-6645.
SHDHD also encourages residents to check SHDHD’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, for local information and updates, links to state and national websites, or to view a copy of the state directed health measure order for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
