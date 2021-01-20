Three more residents of the South Heartland Health District have lost their lives recently to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department reported Wednesday night.
The additional deaths bring to 52 the total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 among health district residents. South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The victims were a Clay County man in his 80s, an Adams County man in his 70s and a Webster County man in his 90s, the health department announced in a news release.
“We are saddened to lose more South Heartland residents to COVID-19 and we extend our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
According to the statistical dashboard posted to the South Heartland website, the health district has recorded a total of 92 new positive cases of the viral infection since Jan. 15.
As of Wednesday, a running total of 4,152 South Heartland residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the health district’s first case was reported on March 18, 2020.
A total of 3,744 of those cases had been classified as “recovered” as of Tuesday evening.
In other related news, South Heartland’s test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 10-16 dropped to 10.3% from 14% the week before, the statistical dashboard indicates.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result. A rate exceeding 15% is considered to indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas a rate below 5% indicates low spread.
Although the positivity rate dropped, the reading on the district’s risk dial, assessing the danger associated with additional local community spread of the virus, rose for this week to 2.6 from 2.4 for the previous week. Both numbers are near the middle of the orange zone on the dial, signifying “elevated” risk.
The risk dial reading takes into account various metrics associated with local spread of the virus and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment. The test positivity rate, tallies of recent new cases, laboratory test turnaround time and hospitalization numbers are among the factors considered.
Bever said the health district saw a net decrease in weekly new cases from the previous week, but the overall trend, measured by the three-week average of weekly cases, had increased to 12%. In addition, she said, most hospital capacity indicators had improved since early last week, but there was an increase in ventilator use last weekend.
According to the health department’s dashboard, as of Wednesday 45% of the district’s hospital intensive care beds were available, 26% of in-patients were positive for COVID-19, and two ventilators were in use.
“We need to continue using all the tools we have to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including vaccination,” Bever said. “As of Tuesday night, we had administered 2,095 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the health district since the first doses arrived here in mid-December.”
Bever said about 350 second doses of Moderna vaccine were being administered this week to the health workers who received their first doses four weeks ago.
Also, the health department is continuing to schedule people in the first priority group to get their first dose of COVID vaccine.
“We are hoping to be finished with Phase 1A this week and that will allow us to begin transitioning to Phase 1B,” Bever said. “This will include beginning to schedule first responders and individuals in the 90+ age group to get their vaccines.”
Bever said call volumes continue to be high from people seeking information on how to sign up for the vaccine.
“We are asking residents age 65+ and those with high-risk medical conditions to please sign up on our website,” she said. “If you don’t have access to the internet, please ask a family member or friend to assist you.”
Bever said individuals on the list will be notified when it is their turn for the vaccine.
“Please be patient,” she said. “With the limited amounts of vaccine coming out, it could be many weeks before you are contacted. Please watch the local news media, health department website and SHDHD Facebook page for updated information about the status and timeline of the vaccine distribution process.”
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west, new cases recorded Jan. 14 through Tuesday included two in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and zero in Harlan County.
For more information on South Heartland statistics, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org. Two Rivers statistics are available at www.trphd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.