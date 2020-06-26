Three new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has been recorded for Adams County, the South Heartland District Health Department announced Friday evening.
The three new patients are a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s.
Because one positive case has been removed from Adams County’s running total due to a correction in county of residence, Adams County’s total tally of positive cases since March 18 stands at 288. Clay County has 27, Webster County has six, and Nuckolls County has one.
South Heartland continues to strongly recommend wearing of masks, social distancing and other prevention practices aimed at thwarting the spread of the viral infection.
“This COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland health department. “While it is true that our indicators are looking good right now, these trends are a direct result of the restrictive measures that have been in place. We have the power to control this; the virus can’t spread if we block its ability to spread. If we allow it to spreasd, we will see an increease in cases.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.