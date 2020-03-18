Here’s a list of local and Triband closings and cancellations related to concern over the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19:
The Hastings Public Library is closed until further notice.
The Hastings Museum is closed until further notice.
The Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska is closed until further notice.
All public programs and tours at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary near Lowell are canceled, and the visitors’ center is closed through March 31. All trails and outdoor areas also are closed.
The Crane Trust near Alda will be closed to all visitors and volunteers through April 5.
All remaining scheduled performances of “Hans Christian Andersen” at the Minden Opera House are canceled.
The National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud and all scheduled performances and educational programs through April 17 are canceled.
The Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for March 17 on the Adams County Fairgrounds is postponed to a later date. Tickets will be honored on the eventual make-up date.
AARP Lunch & Learn scheduled for March 18 has been canceled.
The Harvard Public School production of “Shrek: The Musical” scheduled for March 21-22 has been postponed.
The Whoopers & Hoopers basketball tournament scheduled for March 20-22 in Hastings is canceled.
The National Down Syndrome Virtual Race for Awareness that was planned for March 21 in Heartwell Park has been postponed.
Coffee With the Senator scheduled for April 4 at the Eagles Club has been canceled.
The Vital Signs Health Fair scheduled for March 28-29 on the Adams County Fairgrounds has been postponed.
