Residents of Smith and Jewell counties in Kansas who travel to Adams, Hall, Buffalo or one of several other Nebraska counties for non-essential purposes will be required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19].
The Smith County Board of Health and Health Officer issued an order that took effect Wednesday. Smith County residents who travel to the designated counties for essential work or medical appointments are exempt.
The order indicates the Nebraska counties affected are those determined by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to have “community spread” of COVID-19. Community spread is declared when the origin of cases being confirmed in the county cannot be linked to another known positive case.
In comments on social media Thursday, Smith County Public Health Officer Laura Hageman said the order is intended to pertain to Nebraska counties that are “hot spots” with 20 or more cases. These include Hall County, which had 94 confirmed positive cases on Friday night, and Adams County, which had 29.
Hageman said other public health orders already were in place to require home quarantine for individuals returning from travel to “hot spots” in other states and in other parts of Kansas.
A similar order from the Jewell County Board of Health and Public Health Officer took effect Thursday.
The entire state of Kansas is under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is strongly urging residents across the state to stay home except to go to work; to practice social distancing guidelines in the workplace as much as possible; and to avoid non-essential errands and limit shopping to once a week.
