Two additional laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Adams County have been announced by the South Heartland District Health Department.
The new cases are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s. Both have ties to the JBS Swift & Co. meatpacking plant in Grand Island, where multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases already had been announced by the neighboring Central District Health Department.
The new cases bring to 27 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adams County and in the South Heartland public health district, which is headquartered in Hastings and serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. None of the other three counties have any confirmed positive cases at this time.
A 28th positive case confirmed in Adams County is a Colorado man who spent time here but is being counted for statistical purposes as COVID-19 positive in his county of residence.
Around Tribland, other counties with positive cases include Hamilton (eight), Kearney (three) and Jewell in Kansas (two). Hall County had 76 confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department announced the third confirmed case in Kearney County on Wednesday. The patient is a woman in her 20s.
Meanwhile, the Jewell County Health Department on Wednesday announced confirmation of the second positive case in that jurisdiction. The patient is a man over age 70 who was a close contact of a positive case outside Jewell County. He was isolating at home and was stable, the health department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.