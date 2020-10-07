Two more residents of the four-county South Heartland Health District have lost their battle with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In a news release Wednesday night, the district health department reported the deaths of a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s. Both men lived in Adams County.
The man in his 70s had underlying medical conditions and no known exposure to a positive case of the viral infection.
The man in his 60s had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized.
To date, 14 South Heartland residents — all from Adams County — have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease.
South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of both individuals for the loss of their family members to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in Wednesday’s news release.
Both of the men had been reported previously as positive cases in South Heartland statistics. The health department doesn’t report COVID-19 deaths as such until it has confirmed the cause of death as listed on an individual’s death certificate.
Based on current conditions and statistics from last week in the health district, the needle on the South Heartland risk dial, which assesses the likelihood of further virus spread in the health district, has increased for this week from 2.3 to 2.4.
This week’s reading remains in the middle of the “elevated” zone on the dial, which is color-coded orange.
The risk dial also includes zones for low risk (green), moderate risk (yellow) and severe risk (red).
As of Monday, an average of 46% of the intensive care beds in South Heartland district hospitals were available for new patients. As of Wednesday morning, seven district residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19; three were requiring critical care, and one was on a ventilator.
Schools across the health district serving students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade reported a combined total of 101 student and staff absences related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of that number, 81 students and nine staff members were in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, while five students and six staff members were in isolation after testing positive for the presence of the virus in their bodies.
Last week, Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, brought another influx of new cases to the four-county district.
“Of note, we had a 50% net increase in positive cases last week compared to the week before, the eighth week in a row with more cases than the previous week,” Bever said.
She warned district residents that the virus remains on the move throughout the area and precautions must be taken.
“COVID-19 can be a severe disease, and I urge residents to take it seriously,” Bever said. “Please take steps to protect others and yourselves, everywhere you go, in everything you do. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is circulating in our district at increasingly higher levels.
“The virus takes advantage of our social interactions — this is how it spreads. In fact, while some people have moderate symptoms and feel ill for a couple of weeks, and others have severe symptoms and require hospitalization, many people can have very mild, allergy-like symptoms, or no symptoms at all (asymptomatic), and are able to spread the virus to others unknowingly and unintentionally.
“The virus will have the upper hand if we let it and, unfortunately, we are trending in that direction.”
For more information and local COVID-19 statistics, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
