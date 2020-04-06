The South Heartland District Health Department on Monday evening announced two additional laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Adams County.
Both patients are men — one in his 40s, the other in his 60s, the health department said in a news release. The cases are unrelated, and both are considered to be "community spread" — meaning they cannot be traced to another specific positive case.
Investigations are under way so officials can attempt to identify other individuals who may have been exposed to the two men and those individuals can take appropriate steps to protect the public health.
“Community spread is when the source of the exposure is unknown — and this can happen easily when the majority of COVID-19 illness is mild to moderate, with no or few symptoms," said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland health department, in a news release. "Because of this, we can unknowingly be infected and unintentionally pass the virus to our family, friends, co-workers and others. We encourage everyone to do their part to protect each other, especially those who are more vulnerable, and to help keep the cases numbers low in our counties.”
SHDHD continues to encourage social distancing and prevention practices to reduce the numbers of new cases through community spread.
The new cases bring the Adams County total to 15. One additional case, a Colorado man who spent time in Adams County and at last report was hospitalized in Hastings, is being counted for statistical purposes as a positive case in his county of residence.
The South Heartland District Health Department, headquartered in Hastings, serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. As of Monday evening, no positive cases had been announced in any of the other three counties.
In neighboring Kearney County, a second confirmed positive case was announced Sunday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The patient, a man in his 20s, is self-isolating at home. The Two Rivers department was reporting a total of 26 cases as of Monday. None were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties in Tribland.
The Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, was reporting 62 cases in Hall County, five cases in Hamilton County and one case in Merrick County as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Fillmore and Thayer counties had no reported cases as of Monday.
Jewell County, Kansas, had one confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported. Smith County in Kansas had no reported cases.
According to the South Heartland district, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain — for example, at grocery stores and pharmacies — especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html
