Two Webster County residents and two Fillmore County residents have died recently of medical problems related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to reports Friday from the relevant district health departments.
The Webster County victims were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both with underlying medical conditions, the South Heartland District Health Department said in a news release Friday night.
“I am saddened to report the first COVID-19 deaths for Webster County,” said Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director. “We extend our sincere condolences to the families of both individuals for the loss of their loved ones to COVID-19.”
The two Webster County deaths are the 18th and 19th, respectively, to be recorded since spring in the South Heartland district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The victims to date have included 16 Adams County residents, one Clay County resident and now the two individuals from Webster County.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the Public Health Solutions Health Department announced that two Fillmore County residents had succumbed to COVID-19..
The two Fillmore County deaths are among four Public Health Solutions has received word of in the past two weeks, the health department said in a news release.
Saline County and Jefferson County also each had one death recently. The PHS health district includes Fillmore and Thayer counties in Tribland along with Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties.
Deaths related to COVID-19 aren’t officially reported as such or added to statistics until death certificates for the victims are in hand and have been verified. Death certificates specify the cause of death.
The four recent deaths in Fillmore, Saline and Jefferson counties bring to 13 the running total of fatalities in the Public Health Solutions district since March. Fillmore County has recorded a total of three deaths (the two recent deaths, plus one earlier) alongside six in Gage County, three in Saline County, one in Jefferson County and zero in Thayer County.
As of Friday, Fillmore County had recorded 107 positive cases of COVID-19 among its residents to date, and Thayer County had recorded 68. The other county totals are 940 in Saline, 564 in Gage and 84 in Jefferson.
Of the 1,763 total PHS district residents who have tested positive to date, 1,112 are listed in statistics as having recovered.
A total of 14 district residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 this week, the PHS health department reported.
The PHS data dashboard for COVID-19 statistics is updated every Friday at 9 a.m. and may be viewed at www.phsneb.org.
South Heartland statistics are available at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
