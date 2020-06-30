Two more Adams County residents have been confirmed positive through laboratory testing for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department announced Tuesday evening.
The new patients are men — one in his 20s, one in his 60s, the health department said in a news release. South Heartland's most recent previous report was issued Monday evening.
The new cases bring to 329 the total running tally of cases recorded in the four-county health district since March 18. The county tallies are Adams, 295; Clay, 27; Webster, six; and Nuckolls, one. Of all the patients confirmed positive, 299 have recovered and 11 have died.
Across Nebraska, 135 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. To date, Nebraska has recorded 19,177 cases and 274 deaths.
