Drops in case counts, positivity rates, hospitalizations and intensive care bed occupancy related to the novel coronavirus disease helped push the COVID-19 risk dial reading downward for this week in the Two Rivers Public Health District.
Two Rivers encompasses Kearney, Franklin and Harlan counties in Tribland, along with Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties.
The risk dial, which accounts for various metrics in assessing dangers related to continuing local spread of the novel coronavirus, was updated for this week on Thursday.
The needle dropped from low in the red zone (severe risk) to the middle of the orange zone (elevated risk).
In a news release, Aravind Menon, an epidemiologist for the district health department, explained the dynamics behind the risk needle movement.
“Daily case counts and positivity rates have decreased dramatically over the past week in Two Rivers Health District,” Menon said. “Daily case rates that had begun to rise last week have dropped precipitously across almost all counties in the district. Although ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities throughout the district are being closely monitored, the drop in case counts is reason for cautious optimism.
“Sustained drop in case counts over the next couple weeks could indicate a longer-term trend of decreasing case counts. There is improved ICU availability and lower COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage across hospitals in the district this week compared to last week. Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others.”
According to Two Rivers statistics, for the seven-day period of Dec. 9-15, Kearney County recorded a total of 21 new positive cases. Franklin and Harlan counties recorded five new positive cases apiece. Just one of the new cases — in Kearney County — was in a resident or staff member at a residential facility.
While the number of tests performed last week remained steady in comparison to previous weeks, the daily average tally of positive cases dropped by more than 60% across the district after rising briefly last week.
The positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back with a positive result.
More help also has been enlisted through Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services partners for contact tracing, allowing for more attempts to contact positive cases and collect information. Two Rivers said nearly all investigation and contact tracing work in the last week was done by the department’s own personnel.
More than 45% of the district’s ICU beds were available for new patients as of Wednesday — the highest percentage available in six weeks.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director for Two Rivers, said vaccinations have begun in the district on a limited basis this week and officials are looking forward to receiving more.
“Two Rivers received a small amount of vaccine and was able to offer COVID-19 vaccine to a limited number of EMS personnel locally,” Eschliman said. All of that allotted vaccine has been used and officials aren’t sure when the next shipment will arrive, but they are making plans for when it does.
“We have begun to feel hope that new treatments, and the COVID-19 vaccine, will help change the course of this pandemic,” he said. “However, we have not reached the end yet, and we encourage every person to continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing more than ever.”
The neighboring South Heartland Health District, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, also saw its risk dial drop from the red zone back into the orange for this week.
The South Heartland risk dial was updated Wednesday, with the needle reading dropping from 3.2 to 2.8.
