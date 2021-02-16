After the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Dentistry canceled its annual clinic for children in need of care, a local pediatric dental practice is picking up the ball to help young patients in the Hastings and Grand Island areas.
On Friday, Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska will play host to a Give Kids a Smile event for children who may not have a regular dentist or are in need of urgent dental care. Providers are ready to provide free dental care to about 60 children that day.
Children with unmet dental needs have been referred by area school nurses, PDS said in a news release. Parents who have children with needs may contact their school nurses for more information.
Give Kids a Smile is a national initiative led by the American Dental Association.
“Typically this time of year we screen children referred by school nurses who have dental needs and then send them to Dental Day held at the College of Dentistry in February or March,” said Dr. Jessica Meeske of Hastings, senior partner with the Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska, which now has offices in Hastings, Grand Island, North Platte and Omaha. “This year, due to Covid, the (College of Dentistry) has canceled their event. Therefore, we thought we could step in and help alleviate any toothaches as well as help parents by getting their child a regular source of dental care.”
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and related public health precautions have complicated efforts to pull such events together.
PDS is working with area school nurses in Hastings and Grand Island; the South Heartland District Health Department based in Hastings; Central District Health Department based in Grand Island; MCNA Dental, a Medicaid contractor; and Mary Lanning Healthcare to organize Friday’s clinic.
Pediatric dentistry residents and dental students will be helping on Friday, gaining valuable experience in how to address the needs of underserved community members,” said Meeske, whose educational background includes a Master of Science degree in public dental health.
The clinic not only offers children and families help with immediate needs, but also provides opportunities for education about the importance of good dental health and a chance to connect with providers and resources that can help them long-term.
The national Give Kids a Smile program is in its 19th year. More than 1,500 events are planned across the United States beginning this month with help from more than 6,500 dentists and 30,000 dental health team members.
More than 6 million underserved children have been treated through the program nationally since its inception in 2003.
To learn more about Give Kids a Smile, visit ada.org/GKAS or visit the American Dental Association Facebook page. To learn more about local providers taking part in Friday’s event, visit mypediatricdentalspecialists.com.
