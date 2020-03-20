The Nebraska Department of Labor issued a release Thursday that highlighted information for workers that were laid off due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The release said any workers in a non-paid status due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits.
Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov.
The release referenced a Tuesday announcement from Gov. Ricketts stating that from March 22 through May 2, NDOL would be waiving the requirement to search for work — in order to adhere to the social distancing recommendations — as well as the requirement to serve an unpaid waiting week once eligibility is determined. Employers whose workers file claims tied to COVID-19 will also not be charged for those benefits. Nebraska’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund will instead be used. The Governor’s press release and Executive Order can be viewed here.
In addition to regular unemployment insurance benefits, employers also have the option of utilizing Short-Time Compensation (STC). The Short-Time Compensation program helps prevent layoffs by allowing employers to uniformly reduce affected employees’ hours by 10 to 60 percent while permitting the employees to receive a prorated unemployment benefit. For more information, see the information on this page: https://dol.nebraska.gov/STC
For unemployment claims, live chat assistance is available on NEworks.nebraska.gov. Detailed questions may be emailed to ndol.nichelp@nebraska.gov and should include contact information. The NEworks mobile app is available to download for free. There is no requirement to visit a job center. The job centers are adhering to social distancing guidance to protect the health of our customers and our team. Job center locations and numbers are listed here.
Please let us know if you have questions as you make decisions about how to move forward during this time. We are here to support you as you navigate this challenging situation.
