The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation have launched a special fund in response to the current crisis over the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
The text of the organizations' news release, which was sent Thursday morning, follows:
United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation have announced the creation of a fund to aid organizations serving those impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The grant application is available at: https://unitedwayscne.org/covid-19-resources/.
Grant requests will be assessed based on their ability to serve impacted populations or limiting the spread and impact of the virus. Grants are most likely to be awarded in amounts under $500, but could increase based on available funds and critical needs.
Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties are eligible for grant funds. Organizations do not need to be United Way agencies to request funds. No grants will be awarded to individuals or families. At this time, there is no deadline for submission as grants will be awarded on a rolling basis, as funds allow.
In addition to the initial funding by the two organizations, community members can contribute additional funds through the United Way website at unitedwayscne.org.
Due to ongoing health recommendations, on-line and mailed donations are stronglyencouraged. Gifts made online should be designated to “COVID 19 Response Fund.” Donations can be mailed to United Way of South Central Nebraska, 301 S. Burlington, Hastings, NE 68901.
United Way of South Central Nebraska has added COVID-19 resources on their website. This guide links to sites offering best practices on prevention of the virus and a current listing of local and state services available to those who have been impacted in some way. The resource page is also found at:https://unitedwayscne.org/covid-19-resources/.
