On the same day that sent vaccine into hundreds of students’ arms at Hastings College, the South Heartland District Health Department was able to report more progress — and a few possible red flags — in the local battle to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.
The health department on Wednesday made its weekly update to the risk dial assessing the danger related to further local spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, based on recent conditions in the four-county area the agency serves.
The risk dial reading for this week dropped to 1.5, down one tick from 1.6 for the previous week. Both readings are in the middle range in the yellow zone on the dial, which denotes moderate risk.
The reading has remained in the yellow zone for several weeks now. The dial has four zones: green for low risk, with reading values of zero to 1; yellow for moderate risk, 1-2; orange for elevated risk, 2-3; and red for severe risk, 3-4.
Risk dial readings are determined using several metrics for local spread of the virus, including recent tallies of new cases and the test positivity rate; testing, contact tracing and treatment capacities; and availability of vaccine. South Heartland includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
During the day on Wednesday, more than 270 Hastings College students were expected to receive the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine against COVID-19 in a vaccine clinic at Kiewit Gymnasium on campus arranged by South Heartland.
These were not the first of Hastings College’s nearly 1,000 students to be vaccinated, however, a college spokesman reported.
Others, such as dormitory resident assistants, were part of an early campus vaccination plan and already had started a two-shot regimen.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses, spaced 28 days or 21 days apart, respectively.
Still other students signed up last week to be vaccinated at Walmart or Bert’s Pharmacy in Hastings through a federal retail pharmacy program.
All traditional college-age individuals now are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in the South Heartland district under Phase 2B of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan. College faculty and staff members became eligible a few weeks ago during Phase 1B, which included essential workers in the education field.
In a news release Wednesday night, Michele Bever, the South Heartland health department executive director, encouraged residents in all the eligible age groups to register for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state vaccine registration and administration system, vaccinate.ne.gov.
(The site also can be reached by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland website home page at southheartlandhealth.org, where visitors can find current information about the vaccine and vaccine roll-out in South Heartland. Users should click on the picture of the vaccine to start the vaccine registration process in the Nebraska vaccine registration portal.)
Those needing assistance with registration should contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275. Individuals 60 and over can contact the Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
The health district still has a long way to go to reach target levels of vaccination in the community, and precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing continue to be urged.
“Getting vaccinated and staying the course on prevention are both important for keeping the spread of the virus low,” Bever said. “In South Heartland 20% of our residents are fully vaccinated and our goal is for more than 70% to be vaccinated. All three of the vaccines with emergency use authorization in the United States are shown to be effective against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the CDC-designated variants of concern.”
Bever also commented Wednesday on some of the measures the health department is using to evaluate its progress against COVID-19 and variants.
“Our good news for the district is that we had fewer cases last week than the week before, averaging 3.3 positive tests per day compared to 3.9 the previous week,” Bever said. “The 14-day rolling average of new daily cases rose to 7.9 per 100,000 by the end of last week, but remained below our target of eight new cases per day per 100,000 through early this week. We are disappointed to report that on April 6 the average increased to 8.4 new cases per day per 100,000 population.”
Health officials are wary of the virus variants and are on the lookout for signs of trouble, she said.
“We continue to closely monitor for net changes in new cases week over week, as well as warning signs that new cases might be caused by variants, so that we can refer them to the Nebraska Public Health Lab for sequencing to identify the type,” Bever said.
The health department watches for circumstances such as patients with COVID re-infections, vaccine failure, and COVID patients with unusual travel history or unusual symptoms. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that 51 cases of B.1.1.7 (United Kingdom) variant and two cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant have been identified in Nebraska to date.
South Heartland hospitals saw a small uptick in COVID-19 inpatients compared to the previous week and ventilator use for COVID-19 patients for the first time in over a month, Bever reported Wednesday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also reports a statewide increase in daily hospitalizations related to the viral infection since the beginning of April.
